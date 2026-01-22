A collective mobilization initiative to accelerate the adoption of homegrown technologies and boost productivity among Québec businesses in response to global trade uncertainty

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Québec Tech today announced the launch of the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement, a structuring initiative co-founded with the Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec. This collective effort aims to mobilize Québec companies around the adoption and procurement of locally developed technologies.

By fostering strategic connections between large corporations, SMEs, and local technology providers, the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement seeks to increase organizational productivity while strengthening Québec's innovation ecosystem and long-term technological sovereignty.

"The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is proud to co-found this movement, which aims to help innovative companies gain traction in their local market while contributing to the productivity of the organizations that adopt their technologies. By encouraging this type of collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting local businesses and accelerating innovation."

-- Geneviève Guertin, Vice-President, Private Equity and Impact Investing Energy, Environment and Technology, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

"The adoption of new technologies is essential to improving productivity and competitiveness among our businesses. Investissement Québec has a mandate to showcase Québec expertise both locally and internationally, making it only natural for us to co-found an initiative that strengthens local supply chains through technologies developed here."

-- Marie-Eve Jean, Vice-President, Exports and Québec Procurement, Investissement Québec

Showcasing Québec's technological talent: an economic imperative

According to the OECD, Canada ranks 37th out of 38 industrialized countries in terms of productivity growth, with Québec lagging even further behind. The "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement offers a concrete response by accelerating the adoption of local technologies and supporting business productivity.

"The I Adopt Québec's Tech movement addresses the urgent need to accelerate the commercialization of Québec innovations and to deploy them as a lever for strengthening our economy. In a context marked by geopolitical shifts affecting international trade and persistent productivity challenges, Québec Tech is proud--alongside its co-founders--to launch this movement and tackle these challenges collectively."

-- Richard Chénier, General Manager, Québec Tech

A unifying and structuring initiative, the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement helps strengthen Québec's economic autonomy, stimulate local innovation, and support long-term shared prosperity. To succeed on the global stage, Québec must first believe in its own talent, entrepreneurs, and innovations. This movement embodies that collective ambition.

Strategic access to resources to accelerate productivity

Data confirms that innovation is no longer optional--it is a critical performance driver for businesses. According to a 2024 report1 by the Conseil de l'innovation du Québec, innovative companies are 2.6 times more likely to anticipate annual revenue growth above 5%, and their share of exports outside Québec is 2.4 times higher. Furthermore, adopting innovation management best practices increases the likelihood of generating innovative projects by at least 47%.

Membership in the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement provides companies with privileged access to resources, expertise, and enhanced visibility to support growth and operational performance, including:

Preferred access to Québec innovations : A curated directory of pre-qualified solutions aligned with sector-specific needs.

: A curated directory of pre-qualified solutions aligned with sector-specific needs. Customized adoption pathways : Québec Tech's specialists assess member companies' technological needs and recommend tailored adoption strategies.

: Québec Tech's specialists assess member companies' technological needs and recommend tailored adoption strategies. Guidance toward support resources : Connections to government programs and key ecosystem organizations to maximize innovation investments.

: Connections to government programs and key ecosystem organizations to maximize innovation investments. Recognition and visibility: Members may display the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" badge to demonstrate their commitment to local technology adoption, gain visibility on Québec Tech's platform, and showcase successful adoption projects within the ecosystem.

For more information on the "I Adopt Québec's Tech" movement, visit Quebectech.com/en/adoption-de-techs-quebecoises/

About Québec Tech

Québec Tech is a non-profit organization dedicated to economic development, partially funded by the ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. Its mission is to increase the number of Québec technology startups that succeed locally and internationally, notably through the adoption of homegrown technologies and the expansion of exports. Québec Tech fosters connections between startups and established companies, delivers tailored growth-focused services, and strengthens collective intelligence through data sharing and analysis on Québec's startup ecosystem.

Learn more at QuebecTech.com or on LinkedIn

About Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride for Québec, fulfilling its mission through a unique business model created over 40 years ago. The Fonds mobilizes Québec through the retirement savings of more than 816,000 shareholders. With net assets of $23.0 billion as of November 30, 2025, the Fonds supports more than 4,000 companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments, guided by the belief that impact is created through both financial returns and societal outcomes.

Learn more at Fondsftq.com or on LinkedIn

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec offers two complementary service lines: financing and business support. In both cases, assistance is tailored to company objectives, whether related to growth, productivity and competitiveness, innovation, local and international market development, or sustainable transition. Investissement Québec helps Québec businesses scale--from small to medium-sized, and from medium-sized to large enterprises.

Learn more at Investquebec.com or on LinkedIn

