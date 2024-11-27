Vivacity: Vancouver to Host Groundbreaking Medical Aesthetics & Healthy Aging Consumer Show

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is the first consumer-focused event celebrating advancements in medical aesthetics and healthy aging. The event will debut in Vancouver from September 19-21, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, with a second show planned for Toronto in Spring 2026.

"As the medical aesthetics and healthy aging sectors grow, we recognized the demand for a consumer-focused event where individuals can explore, and become educated on, the latest advancements firsthand," said Jason Heard, Director of Vivacity. "Living your best life is personal, and Vivacity celebrates that by empowering everyone to discover what makes them feel like the best version of themselves. Whether enhancing your appearance or embracing healthier living, Vivacity provides the tools to make it happen—your journey, your way."

Vivacity will bring together top brands, industry experts, and health professionals to showcase cutting-edge treatments and innovations. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations, educational seminars, and personalized consultations in categories like skincare, cosmetic procedures, regenerative medicine, sexual health, menopause, wellness, and more.

Taking the lead as Presenting Sponsor is Beautifi, a consumer finance and technology company that empowers individuals to obtain the aesthetic procedures they want and need with flexible loans on their own terms.

By partnering with hundreds of leading clinics and doctors across Canada, the Beautifi platform supports the discovery of elective medical procedures, as well as the doctors and clinics that provide them. Beautifi is proud to support Vivacity, aligning with its mission to help individuals look, feel, and live their best.

Beautifi CEO & founder, Ryan Brinkhurst explains, "More and more individuals - women and men alike - are choosing to get aesthetic procedures, whether to improve their appearance, prevent premature aging or as corrective measures. With the industry and technology behind these procedures evolving quickly, Vivacity represents a way for Beautifi and our partners to connect directly with people who want to be inspired, educated or introduced to these transformative brands. Vivacity has created a unique platform that brings innovation, education, and accessibility together under one roof, to showcase how we empower individuals to take control of their personal journeys. Now is the perfect time for direct-to-consumer engagement, as more people are embracing the tools and treatments that help them look, feel, and live their best—on their own terms."

Highlights:

Exhibitor Showcase : Explore top brands in skincare, injectables, cosmetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical) sexual health and more.

: Explore top brands in skincare, injectables, cosmetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical) sexual health and more. Live Demonstrations : Witness cutting-edge treatments and technologies firsthand.

: Witness cutting-edge treatments and technologies firsthand. Educational Seminars : Engage in discussions led by industry leaders on topics ranging from cosmetic surgery advancements to holistic wellness solutions.

: Engage in discussions led by industry leaders on topics ranging from cosmetic surgery advancements to holistic wellness solutions. Personalized Consultations: Meet with professionals to discover solutions tailored to your beauty and wellness goals.

Why Attend Vivacity?

Vivacity is the ultimate destination for anyone looking to invest in their well-being and understand the evolving landscape of medical aesthetics and healthy aging.

About Vivacity

Vivacity, presented by Beautifi, is a premier consumer show with a mission is to empower individuals to look, feel, and live their best at every age by connecting them with the latest innovations in medical aesthetics, healthy aging, and wellness. Vivacity provides a vibrant platform where consumers, industry experts, and leading brands come together to explore solutions that enhance beauty, youthful vitality and support a confident approach to aging gracefully. www.VivacityShow.com

Vivacity is owned and operated by Cube Business Media Inc.

About Beautifi

Beautifi is a consumer finance and technology platform that supports the discovery of elective medical procedures, as well as the doctors and clinics that provide them. Beautifi empowers individuals to obtain the care they want and need with flexible loans on their own terms.

By bridging the gap between patients and providers, Beautifi streamlines access to trusted professionals and elective medical services. Our focus is on removing the barriers to care, and offering flexible loans that align with the unique needs of each individual. With Beautifi, patients can secure financing on their terms, making these treatments and procedures more attainable.

