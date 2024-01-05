Viterra presents revised offer to the GSU

REGINA, SK, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Viterra Canada today announced that it has presented a revised offer to the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2, representing 436 employees across Saskatchewan and the Regina office. The offer is subject to approval by the GSU's membership, with a vote scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The offer is a four-year agreement, which includes overall salary increases of 4.5% in year one, followed by 3.75% in year two, and 2.5% in years three and four. With Viterra's offer, employees continue to be eligible for an annual bonus payment under the company's Short-Term Incentive Plan. For comparison purposes, below is a table that outlines the overall salary increases proposed by both sides:



Viterra GSU Year 1 4.5 % 5 % Year 2 3.75 % 3.25 % Year 3 2.5 % 2.5 % Year 4 2.5 % 2.5 % Total 13.25 % 13.25 %

"We believe that we have provided an offer that is fair and reasonable, one that takes into account the needs of our employees, while balancing the needs of our business through long-term labour stability," said Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada. "Throughout this process, we have been committed to bargaining in good faith, in keeping with our long history of working fairly and respectfully with our employees."

A further update will be provided once the results of the membership vote are known. In the meantime, the company will closely monitor the union's actions leading up to vote, and will strongly consider implementing a lockout should the union take any action that disrupts the company's business activities between now and then.

