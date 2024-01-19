Viterra offer ratified by the GSU

REGINA, SK, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Viterra Canada today announced that its revised offer to the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Locals 1 and 2, representing 436 employees across Saskatchewan and the Regina office has been ratified. The offer was approved through a membership vote, with the company being notified of the results earlier today.

This four-year agreement recognizes employee's individual contributions in the company's pay for performance compensation structure, which includes continued eligibility for an annual bonus payment under the company's Short-Term Incentive Plan.

"We're very pleased to have reached a long-term agreement with our employees, one that we believe is fair and reasonable that takes into account their needs, while balancing the needs of our business through long-term labour stability," said Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada. "We have a long history of working fairly and respectfully with our employees, and through this agreement we can continue to serve our customers with superior service across our Saskatchewan business."

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable, and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of agricultural storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

SOURCE Viterra Inc.

For further information: Peter Flengeris, Viterra Canada, [email protected], +1 (306) 569-4810