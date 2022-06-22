Viterra Hosts Grand Opening of Rosser Grain Terminal

REGINA, SK, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Viterra Canada Inc. ("Viterra") hosted a grand opening event today at its new high throughput grain facility at Rosser, MB. Viterra customers, employees and government officials came together to commemorate the company's major investment in southern Manitoba.

"Viterra has been working side by side with Manitoba farmers for over 100 years, connecting them to markets around the world. During this time, we've evolved and adapted our business so that we can continue to provide the best service in the industry and ensure that we remain a leader," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for North America.

The facility has a storage capacity of 34,000 metric tonnes, and can load up to 156 railcars through a loop track.

"This investment represents our ongoing commitment to driving excellence in the transportation supply chain, and is another excellent example of Viterra's commitment to creating and maintaining an industry leading asset network," said Jeworski. "We take great care to evaluate our footprint and make the targeted investments necessary to support our industry today and well into the future."

