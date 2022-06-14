Viterra Hosts Grand Opening of Biggar Grain Terminal

REGINA, SK, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Viterra Canada Inc. ("Viterra") hosted a grand opening event today at its new high throughput grain facility at Biggar, SK. Viterra customers, employees and government officials came together to commemorate the company's major investment in west central Saskatchewan.

"Our significant investment in this new grain elevator demonstrates our confidence that this area of the province will continue to play an important role in Canadian and global agriculture for many more years to come," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for North America. "We are proud to revitalize our presence through this facility, and of what it will mean to farmers, suppliers and other stakeholders in this province and in this community."

The facility has a storage capacity of 34,000 metric tonnes, and can load up to 156 railcars through a loop track.

"We recognize that our success as a company is tied to the high level of service we provide to our customers, and their ability to provide us with the quality products we need to meet our end users' expectations worldwide," said Jeworski. "Further, we're proud to make a positive impact with this project through local employment opportunities and other economic benefits."

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,200 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of agricultural storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

