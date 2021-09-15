Viterra and STARS Team Up To Launch Calendar Campaign Fundraiser

REGINA, SK, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") announced today that it is once again teaming up with STARS to sponsor its 2022 fundraising calendar. This initiative is STARS' second largest fundraiser, with tens of thousands of calendars sold annually.

The calendars will be available for purchase at most Viterra facilities in Western Canada. This year's campaign kicked off at STARS' Regina base at an event with officials from each organization, employees and a former STARS patient who's featured in the 2022 calendar.

Today's announcement marks the seventh consecutive year that Viterra has partnered with STARS to cover the full printing costs of the calendar, representing a cumulative value of more than $1.6 million in sponsorship in support of the non-profit, charitable air ambulance's fundraising efforts.

"At Viterra, we recognize the critical importance of first responders and the inspirational work they do on the front lines to help people in rural communities every day, including our employees, customers and their families," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for North America. "Viterra and STARS have worked together since 2015, and through the strength of our continued partnership, we're pleased to do our part to help patients share their stories and support STARS in raising awareness of their life saving work."

The calendar campaign is entering its 29th year and has raised millions of dollars to date.

"Viterra's ongoing generosity is integral to our fundraising success across Western Canada, which is more important than ever in these challenging times," said Andrea Robertson, President and CEO of STARS. "We are grateful for our partnership with Viterra to produce this popular calendar, which for nearly three decades has helped us raise vital funds and share the incredible stories of our patients and crew with the community supporters who make our mission possible."

The calendars will be available until December 3 at most Viterra locations, as well as online at starscalendar.ca. Those interested in purchasing a calendar or making a donation to STARS, can contact their local Viterra facility for more information.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we've been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it's offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.

