Viterra and STARS Team Up To Launch Calendar Campaign Fundraiser

REGINA, SK, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Viterra Inc. ("Viterra") is pleased to announce that it is teaming up with STARS to sponsor its 2021 fundraising calendar. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Viterra has partnered with STARS by covering the full printing costs of the calendar.

This initiative is STARS' second largest fundraiser, with more than 60,000 calendars sold annually. The calendars will be available for purchase at Viterra facilities across Western Canada.

"We're very pleased to be continuing our sponsorship with STARS, which has had a tremendous impact in the lives of patients in rural communities, including our employees, our customers and their families," said Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO for Viterra North America. "We've worked closely with this world class organization since 2015, and are proud to help patients share their stories and support STARS in raising awareness so that they can continue their life-saving work."

The campaign is entering its 28th year and has raised millions of dollars to date.

"STARS is grateful for Viterra's generous support, especially during these difficult times, when many of our fundraising events have been postponed or cancelled," said Andrea Robertson, President and CEO of STARS. "We are grateful for Viterra's ongoing partnership to continue our calendar program, helping STARS stay operational and providing world-class, life-saving emergency medical care to patients who need it most."

The calendars will be available until December 4 at most Viterra locations, as well as online at starscalendar.ca. Those interested in purchasing a calendar, or making a donation to STARS, can contact their local Viterra facility for more information.

About Viterra

Viterra is Canada's grain industry leader, supported by the expertise of its people, a superior network of assets, and unrivalled connections to world markets. Headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, our commitment to agriculture goes back over 100 years, partnering with farmers to market and move their crops to areas of need around the world. Our continued focus on operational excellence throughout North America allows us to efficiently handle, process, distribute and transport grains and oilseeds. We provide further value to our partners through a wide variety of contracting and risk management tools to help them realize the full potential of their crops. For more information on Viterra in North America, please visit www.viterra.com. Viterra is part of Glencore Agriculture, a global market leader in originating, handling, processing and marketing agricultural commodities.

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we've been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it's offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.

