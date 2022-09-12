Viterra and STARS join forces to launch annual calendar campaign fundraiser

REGINA, SK, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Viterra Canada Inc. ("Viterra") announced today that it is once again teaming up with STARS to sponsor the non-profit's 2023 fundraising calendar. This is the eighth consecutive year that Viterra has covered the full printing costs of the calendar, representing a cumulative value of more than $1.8 million in sponsorship in support of the charitable air ambulance's fundraising efforts.

"At Viterra, we're very proud of our longstanding partnership with STARS and its outstanding team, which continues to make a meaningful impact across Western Canada through its focus on providing critical medical care in rural communities," said Kyle Jeworski, Viterra's CEO for North America. "On top of our corporate contribution, our employees have been actively engaged in selling calendars and merchandise every year to provide additional support to STARS, and I sincerely appreciate their contributions to this important cause."

Recently, Darcy McKean, a Viterra team member based in Tucker, MB, experienced the profound and positive impact of STARS when his nephew, Brady Brown, was struck by a train. STARS was dispatched to the scene to provide critical care to Brady, then airlifted him to a hospital where he underwent treatment for his injuries. After nearly 100 days in hospital and numerous surgeries, he went home and is doing well today.

"Without STARS, Brady may not be around to tell his story," said Darcy. "I'm grateful for the important work STARS does every day in rural communities across Western Canada to help patients, and I'm proud of the significant and sustained support that Viterra provides to help ensure this valuable service is available for the next patient who needs critical care."

The annual STARS calendar campaign is a long-standing and important fundraiser for STARS. The campaign is entering its 30th year and has raised millions of dollars to-date.

"STARS is so proud to once again partner with Viterra for this important fundraising initiative," said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO, STARS. "We truly value this long-term relationship that helps us share very important patient (VIP) stories and ensures we are there to provide world-class, life-saving emergency medical care to patients across Western Canada when they need it most."

The calendars will be available until December 2 at most Viterra locations, as well as online at starscalendar.ca. Those interested in purchasing a calendar or donating to STARS can contact their local Viterra facility for more information.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,200 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About STARS

Simply put, STARS fights for life. Since we embarked on our first mission in 1985, we've been driven by the goal of providing people the vital care they need when they need it the most. Whether it's offering hands-on training to rural medical providers or providing rapid, emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured, we operate 24/7 from bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg, anticipating and acting when people need our help. Learn more at stars.ca.

