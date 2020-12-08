Viterra and Foodgrains Bank celebrate another year of working to fight hunger

REGINA, SK, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Viterra and Canadian Foodgrains Bank are celebrating another successful year of working together to end hunger around the world.

"This partnership is once again a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when we combine resources and work together," says Foodgrains Bank executive director Andy Harrington. "Many people experiencing hunger will be able to eat, thanks to staff from Viterra, volunteer farmers, and other businesses donating inputs along the way."

296 acres across six Viterra terminals in Alberta and Saskatchewan were seeded and farmed by local volunteer farmers this year, with the proceeds from the sale going to help hungry people around the world through the Foodgrains Bank. This is the fourth year of the partnership.

"Our local staff take great pride in working with the Foodgrains Bank and farmers at each growing project across Western Canada. Their eagerness to get behind this cause and help however they can is something that is part of our culture at Viterra," says Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO of Viterra North America. "This team effort between our organizations and local farmers is a great example of how combining our resources can go a long way in assisting people who don't have enough to eat."

When the crops are harvested, the proceeds from the sale of the crop are donated to the Foodgrains Bank, and used to fund hunger response projects around the world. Examples of projects include providing emergency food to people affected by the Lebanon explosion, and helping small-scale farmers in Kenya grow more and better food for their families in the longer-term.

"From the farmers who donate their time and resources, to the Viterra staff who go above and beyond to support the projects, each contribution makes a difference," says Harrington.

Each project in each location looks a little different. For example, a project in Raymore, Saskatchewan is headed up by a local Hutterite colony. In Trochu, Alberta, another piece of land is farmed by a young agronomist and other farmers. And in Balgonie, Saskatchewan, a local farm family tends the acres.

"We know that volunteering time and resources to farm extra land takes a lot of time and energy, especially at times of the year when farmers have a lot of other commitments," says Harrington. "We're deeply grateful for all farmers, growing projects, and Viterra staff who put their time and energy into helping people experiencing hunger around the world."

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 16,000 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2019-20 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $42 million of assistance for 866,000 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

For further information: Peter Flengeris, Viterra Inc., (306) 569-4810, [email protected], www.viterra.ca; Amanda Thorsteinsson, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, (204) 926-4233, [email protected], www.foodgrainsbank.ca

