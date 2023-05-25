Viterra and Canadian Foodgrains Bank celebrate eight years of working together to end global hunger

REGINA, SK, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - As the hunger crisis continues to worsen around the world, impacting more than 828 million people, Canadian Foodgrains Bank and Viterra are recognizing eight years of partnership to help in the mission of ending hunger.

For the eighth consecutive year, Viterra is providing 172 acres of land around four of its terminals in Alberta and Saskatchewan to the Foodgrains Bank.

Farmers working at Viterra terminals in Balgonie, Grenfell, Raymore and Trochu who are motivated by the goal of ending hunger will be volunteering their time, expertise and resources to harvest crops, raising funds to support the work of the Foodgrains Bank around the world.

"We're proud to continue working with Canadian Foodgrains Bank to support their hunger response initiatives in several countries throughout the world," said Kyle Jeworski, CEO of Viterra Canada. "As a global agricultural leader, we recognize the critical importance of food security and our role in supporting those in areas of need. I'd like to thank our farmer volunteers for their ongoing dedication to these growing projects, donating their time and resources to ensure they're successful year in and year out."

As the Foodgrains Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary of working to end hunger around the world, executive director Andy Harrington says he is especially grateful for the generosity of Canadian farmers, who started this mission in 1983 and have continued it ever since.

"Ending global hunger is only possible when many people work together, and because of the contributions of everyday Canadians who care about people living with food insecurity overseas. We're thankful for the continued partnership of Viterra over the past eight years, especially now when so many people are in need of food assistance."

Hunger response projects through the Foodgrains Bank include both humanitarian response projects that help people affected by conflicts and natural disaster as well as development projects that help lift people out of poverty in the longer-term, often by providing conservation agricultural training.

About Viterra

At Viterra, we believe in the power of connection. Our world-leading, fully integrated agriculture network connects producers to consumers with sustainable, traceable and quality-controlled agricultural products. With more than 17,500 talented employees operating in 37 countries, our strategic network of storage, processing and transport assets enable us to offer innovative solutions and open pathways for our customers, creating successful partnerships that last. Together, we are stronger, and achieve more.

About Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2021-22 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $49 million of assistance for 939,447 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.

For further information: Laura Brookes, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, (204)-297-6124; Peter Flengeris, Viterra Canada, (306)-569-4810