VitaminLab and LifeLabs Team Up to Support Canadians on Their Wellness Journeys

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Vitamin-One Formulas Ltd (dba VitaminLab), a pioneer in personalized supplementation, is excited to announce its new collaboration with LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services, Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic services. This relationship underscores both companies' shared vision of advancing health and wellness for Canadians through innovative solutions.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with LifeLabs, a trusted name in Canadian healthcare," says Anton Solonnikov, CEO of VitaminLab. "This work represents a milestone in our collective goal to make personalized health solutions more accessible and convenient."

Together, VitaminLab and LifeLabs aim to raise awareness about the role of personalized supplementation in achieving optimal health outcomes.

"Our relationship with VitaminLab reflects LifeLabs' mission to support Canadians to live their best health by offering personalized solutions that support individuals throughout their wellness journeys." says Judy Mellett, Vice President at LifeLabs.

LifeLabs supports over 20 million patient visits annually and conducts more than 100 million lab tests, empowering patients and healthcare providers with insights for informed decision-making. While this collaboration does not currently integrate diagnostic testing with custom supplement creation, it does highlight VitaminLab's commitment to providing high-quality, tailored solutions informed by individual health needs.

Patients should discuss diagnostic results with their healthcare provider. The information provided by testing should not be used to start, stop, or change any course of treatment unless advised by their healthcare provider. Diagnostic testing is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare provider.

ABOUT VITAMINLAB

VitaminLab creates truly personalized supplementation for individuals, patients and practitioners. It proudly formulates, tests and produces at its NSF-certified facility in downtown Victoria, BC, Canada. With innovations in engineering and robotics, VitaminLab has built a smart factory from the ground up to scale true personalization.

ABOUT LIFELABS

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

SOURCE VitaminLab

Media Contact: Martin Nikleva, [email protected], 1-888-948-4360