Vitality Launches Subscription E-Commerce Platform of Award-Winning Line of Clean Vitamins and Supplements

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to announce the launch of subscription-based ordering of its award-winning line of vitamins and supplements, allowing customers to make purchases on a convenient, recurring basis. Additionally, the Company has redesigned its website to facilitate this new service and improve its ease of use and functionality from a consumer perspective.

"We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our new subscription platform. With the growing demand from consumers to purchase vitamins and supplements online, the launch of Vitality's new subscription platform positions the Company to reach and build with new and existing customers. Our new website is designed to put customers first, and by providing a seamless customer experience, Vitality aims to make direct purchases easy," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO; "the launch of the new website complete with subscription service has been a key objective for Vitality and we look forward to sharing more details on our growth through this new channel in the future."

Significantly, 15% of online consumers have subscribed to an e-commerce service in the last year and of those over 60% are female. Consumers use subscriptions for convenience, replenishment and access to perks including discounts.1

The entrance of a subscription service allows for customers to be charged on a recurring basis for products. Customers can choose how often they want to receive product(s) with monthly intervals of shipping every month and up to once every six months. Customers have the option to renew, cancel at any time, or pause orders for convenience; while Vitality will have the opportunity to build with customers and generate recurring revenue.

Vitality's new website has added enhanced features on product pages including videos and customer reviews to support education and conversion to purchase. Over the next three months, Vitality will increase search advertising and social media ads to drive new customers to www.vitality.ca and www.vitalityglow.ca, which features Vitality's new collagen line. In addition, email campaigns will engage past customers on vitality.ca to sign up for the new subscription service. November to February is one of the busiest seasons for natural health, and supplements with New Year, New You – as customers commit to a healthier lifestyle and explore new products.

To view the new website with Subscribe & Save visit: www.vitality.ca.

1 Lisa Ross, The Rise of E-Commerce Subscription Model and Services – Statists and Trends. May 12, 2021. https://www.invespcro.com/blog/e-commerce-subscription-model/

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching, and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

_________________________________

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vitality.ca

