VitalHub Virtually Opens the Market

VitalHub is a sector focused, growth-oriented enterprise software consolidator providing technology to Health and Human Services providers. The VitalHub group of companies develop and support software solutions that are implemented in hundreds of organizations across the UK, Canada, US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. VitalHub's portfolio included Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions. For more information please visit: https://www.vitalhub.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Dan Matlow, Chief Executive Officer, Director, [email protected]