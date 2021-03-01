Vitacore's CAN99 Receives Health Canada Authorization Becoming the First Canadian Single-Use Respirator to Achieve N99 Equivalency

B.C. made CAN99 scores highest in filtration, breathability, and fit in laboratory testing and international assessments

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitacore Industries Inc. has received Health Canada Authorization for its CAN99 respirator on February 19, 2021, becoming the first Canadian made N99 equivalent single-use respirator. The B.C. manufactured CAN99 achieved 99-100% filtration efficiency in national and international assessments.

Vitacore's newly designed CAN99, an N99 equivalent respirator was created to provide the highest level of protection for Canadian frontline and health care workers. With a 100% max filtration, low inhalation/exhalation resistance and versatile fit for all face shapes and sizes, the CAN99 is one of the world's most advanced single-use respirators.

"We're committed to providing the highest quality masks and respirators to Canadian frontline workers," said Mikhail Moore, President of Vitacore. "The CAN99 is an example of Canadian innovation on a global scale and a testament to Vitacore's place among the top medical respirator manufacturers in the world."

In a separate development The National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL), a division of NIOSH, published results of the CAN99 under the international respirator assessment. The CAN99 was the only Canadian respirator tested and one of only eight to receive 100% max filtration efficiency.

"We're constantly innovating and improving our products to ensure Canadians have access to the personal protective equipment they need to address the continued impacts of COVID-19." Said Yang Fei, Director of Research and Development at Vitacore. "The CAN99 was designed with the highest performance requirements in mind and the subsequent test results validated those efforts".

As Canada's leader in medical grade respirators, Vitacore is quickly forging partnerships with some of the country's leading organizations including SGP Purchasing Partner Network (SGP), one of Canada's largest suppliers to long term care communities. SGP recently ordered over 1.5M CAN99 respirators to ensure their employees and partners are kept safe during these uncertain times. Vitacore also has the support of some of Canada's leading health care providers.

For more information on Vitacore and its PPE products visit vitacore.ca . For interview requests and assets, please see the media contact below.

About Vitacore Industries Inc.

Vitacore Industries is driven by innovation to provide Canadian healthcare professionals and families with critical personal protective equipment. With the first Canadian made N95 equivalent respirator (CAN95) to receive Health Canada authorization for production in Canada and now the CAN99, Vitacore is creating the new standard for PPE with a mission to protect frontline workers and an aim to use a Canadian supply chain and sustainably produced materials. Visit vitacore.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Vitacore Industries Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Laurie Fletcher, Citizen Relations (on behalf of Vitacore), [email protected], 647-522-2941