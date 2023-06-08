NAMG now covers most of Canada's community arena, stadium, recreation and sport complex venues – including basketball courts and sports complex venues – offering corporate and advertising clients coast to coast reach and increased efficiencies from a single source.

Now with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Victoria, the Group's exclusive access to partner facilities offers direct, proprietary media placement access and the most cost effective pricing to media buyers.

MONTREAL, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Visual Sports Image, with offices in Victoria and Edmonton, has joined Futuresign Multimedia Displays Inc. of Toronto and Sport Media Marketing of Montreal in the National Arena Marketing Group (NAMG.) With the new addition to the partnership, the three companies now offer increased synergy across the country in approximately 1,000 venues, with harmonized pricing, strategy, expertise and campaign management.

"It has been a pleasure working with Futuresign and Sport Media over the years. It became clear from our first interactions that our values and philosophies are in lockstep - we are thrilled to be working together to strengthen the NAMG network. Our combined experience in network ownership and operation is unparalleled in the market and we are committed to expanding the footprint and offerings to our clients," enthuses Greg Parsons, President of Visual Sports Image.

"We're so pleased that Visual Sports Image has joined us, " explains Futuresign's Founding Partner Stuart Smith, adding: "now all our clients can benefit from truly national, integrated access to the multi-function arenas and sport complexes in our network. Together, we are now even better positioned to leverage an untapped advertising and sponsorship resource to the fullest."

Together, the three partners are committed to growing the largest digital and static advertising network available in Canada and new markets in the United States, while preserving a shared commitment to integrity.

"Visual Sports Image has been serving the market for over 20 years, and in that time they've established a spotless reputation," explains Sport Media Marketing's President Alex Depatie, "we believe that really matters, and together we will work hard to improve it even more." Depatie adds that, with Visual Sports Image aboard, NAMG will continue to provide constant innovation and improvement in the tools the partners offer. "Together," he concludes, "we will capture the target market's attention, with the right message, in the right place, at the right time."

These tools include digital technology and platforms currently considered the industry gold standard.

SOURCE National Arena Marketing Group

For further information: Tony Babinski, President, The Kornelius Group, (514) 267-1520 [email protected]; Alexandre DePatie, President, Sports Media Marketing inc, (514) 945-7877 [email protected]; Stuart Smith, Founding Partner, Futuresign (905) 470-7465 [email protected]; Tyler Parsons, Vice President, Visual Sports Image (780) 982-7209 [email protected]