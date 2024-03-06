Visual Defence Showcases Artificial Intelligence Application for Road Maintenance in Partnership with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network

DURHAM REGION, ON, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Visual Defence, an award-winning Ontario tech company, announced the successful delivery of the third generation of the CityROVER artificial intelligence (AI) system. Developed in collaboration with Durham Region and with the support of the Ontario Government through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), this latest generation of CityROVER is set to transform road maintenance operations through cutting-edge AI.

The event featured a successful showcase of the CityROVER AI technology by the project team and personnel from Visual Defence, Durham Region, and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). (CNW Group/Visual Defence Inc.)

"In a competitive global marketplace, Ontario has proudly positioned itself as a tech titan, fostering an environment that supports innovations in ethical AI and the broader tech sector," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "Through the OVIN fund, our government is proud to support local companies like Visual Defence, whose made-in-Ontario CityROVER AI system is bridging cutting-edge technologies with day-to-day infrastructure and public works operations."

Receiving nearly $1 million from the Ontario Government through the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund, which is matched by $2.2 million in partner contributions, for a total project value of nearly $3.2 million, this AI-powered smart camera system was developed with the goal of optimizing road infrastructure scanning and maintenance processes through task automation. The cameras are loaded with AI algorithms that enable them to recognize elements of their environment, allowing them to detect and report infrastructure issues.

The collaborative project covered development of the technology, including expanding the types of incidents that can be detected by the camera, automatically collecting asset data, improving compliance with maintenance standards, seamless integration to work management and repair systems, and generation of maintenance reports and asset ratings, among other capabilities. The introduction of AI technology into public works operations has enabled municipal staff at Durham Region and other municipalities to optimize maintenance and asset management workflows, leading to improved levels of both public service and safety.

About Visual Defence

Visual Defence is a recognized industry leader in AI applications in public works. The company has established deployments of the AI technology coast to coast in Canada and the United States and works in partnership with municipalities to create new and innovative solutions for optimizing road infrastructure scanning and maintenance processes through task automation. The company has been growing in recent years to provide cutting-edge technology that helps municipalities proactively address deficiencies and promote safer roads while reducing repair and maintenance costs.

About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)

OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

About The Regional Municipality of Durham

Durham Region is one of the first regional municipalities to implement CityROVER AI for pothole detection in Canada. This award-winning project is one of the many examples demonstrating how the Region is applying its Intelligent Communities Plan. In 2022, the project was recognized for excellence in the use of advanced technologies to address road, highway or urban transportation challenges with a Smart 50 Award for Mobility from Smart Cities Connect and a Technology Achievement Award from the Transportation Association of Canada. In 2023, the project was also named as a finalist for the International Data Corporation for the 2023 IDC Smart Cities North America Award in the Transportation Infrastructure category.

Quotes:

"We are extremely proud of what we accomplished together with the support of OVIN, Durham Region and the innovative local government eco-system. Our partnership with Durham Region played an important role in providing test grounds to our technology and helped us to work together with the Region and with other amazing municipalities to build a community of communities that works together to push the status quo and provide services to the public in a sustainable, proactive and effective manner. We are also fortunate to have started our journey in Ontario, which has amazing provincially funded initiatives, such as OVIN, which help businesses such as ours to grow our team and get where we need to get faster and better." – Roy Tal, Chief Technology Officer, Visual Defence Inc.

"In Durham Region, we believe innovation can help tackle the challenges of a 21st century economy. An outlet to help create smarter and more connected communities; to support Durham Region's great quality of life. CityROVER is a shining example of how AI technology is enhancing service delivery, optimizing infrastructure and improving public safety. We are extremely grateful for our partners at Visual Defence and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network for their shared vision of building smarter, healthier and more sustainable communities. This award-winning project is enabling road users across Durham to get to their destinations safely each and every day." – John Henry, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, The Regional Municipality of Durham

"Artificial intelligence has the ability to transform Ontario's automotive sector," said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation for Ontario. "By investing in projects like the CityROVER system, our government is ensuring our road workers have the tools they need to help us get critical infrastructure built, while improving road safety." – Hon. Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario Minister of Transportation

"From the earliest versions of CityROVER to this latest generation, Visual Defence has set a remarkable standard for innovation—the commercialization of a made-in-Ontario technology that has positive real-world impact. OVIN is proud to support this Ontario-based company as they continue to take on some of the biggest challenges on the road everyday and accelerate the development of next-generation vehicle technologies that people need. We are committed to fostering innovation to improve the delivery of essential services and transform our communities. – Raed Kadri, Head, Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network

Quick Facts

The CityROVER technology was developed as a direct result of the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund.

This transformational project involved support from other Ontario cities, including the City of Richmond Hill and the City of Markham .

cities, including the and the . Cities representing more than 10% of Canada's population have adopted, or are in the process of adopting, the CityROVER technology.

population have adopted, or are in the process of adopting, the CityROVER technology. The technology has been trialled or implemented in more than 300 cities globally.

The Ontario based technology has won over 18 innovation awards and accolades by local, provincial, national and international professional associations, garnering recognition of the innovative technology.

