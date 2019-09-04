Visual College of Art and Design Proud to Sponsor Bard on the Beach's Operas and Arias

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - With another season of Bard on the Beach winding down, the Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD) is proud to have sponsored this year's Operas and Arias: Verdi and More!

As an arts educator and supporter of community art and design, VCAD believes that you should do what you love and pursue what you are passionate about, making the sponsorship of Bard on the Beach for the past eight seasons a perfect fit.

This year's Operas and Arias featured UBC Opera Ensemble, directed by Nancy Hermiston, was joined by the Vancouver Opera Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Leslie Dala. Preforming excerpts from Verdi's La Traviata and Rigoletto, as well as highlights from Manon Lescaut, Tales of Hoffman, Lakmé, and Carmen.

Guests were also treated to a special guest during the performances, UBC Opera alumna Simone Osborne. Now an internationally-acclaimed soprano living in Frankfurt, Simone was delighted to be back in Vancouver performing on the Bard stage, one of the first places she performed in the beginning of her career.

VCAD is excited to see the world-class programming continue next season at Bard on the Beach. To catch one of the final shows of the 2019 season, visit bardonthebeach.org.

About Visual College of Art & Design (VCAD):

VCAD provides accessible, innovative, and industry-driven education and training that serves the needs of our local communities by preparing graduates for rewarding careers in art and design. Our applied arts curriculum is reviewed by industry to ensure outcomes meet the needs of employers in the areas of Fashion Design, Graphic Design, 3D Modeling Animation Art & Design, Game Development & Design, Interior Design, Visual Effects Art & Design, and Architecture Design & Technology. VCAD has campus locations in Vancouver, BC and Calgary, AB.

SOURCE Visual College of Art and Design (VCAD)

For further information: Melissa Davis, Director, Marketing and Communications, 604.915.7288 ext. 2126