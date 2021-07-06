VISTOO: Revolutionizing the way new real estate is advertised

MONTREAL, July 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VISTOO is thrilled to announce the June, 2021 launch of its new website, which promises to revolutionize the advertising approach used until now by developers for their new real estate projects. We are a multi-service marketing platform that matches potential buyers directly with developers, thereby refining and streamlining the search process. In short, VISTOO.com offers everything customers need to help find their perfect, new real estate acquisition sooner, and all the tools sellers need to get their projects sold faster.

What makes VISTOO.com stand out from all other real estate websites is that it is multilingual (4 languages), incredibly detailed, visually appealing and yet easy to navigate. VISTOO.com presents all the demographics of the area people are seeking and a well-defined geographic search tool. Additional services are available to VISTOO's clients (SEO, rendering, 3D tours, staging), as well as superior site speed and high-resolution images.

VISTOO.com will excel with its powerful end-user platform developed from the ground up and built to be exceptionally user friendly, while never compromising on superior performance. Its unique features have been designed to maximize the number of conversions on the site itself, through multiple website portals, making every visitor a sales potential.

As Stephanie Darras, COO and Managing Partner, has proudly noted, "VISTOO's intensive online presence on multiple advertising platforms allows it to generate a significant number of visits to the seller's listings optimizing their visibility. Our team has in-depth knowledge and expertise in both real estate and sales.What's more, VISTOO is backed by a reputable SEO company as well as a dynamic marketing team whose awareness of current digital trends is years ahead of the competition".

Going forward with VISTOO.com, sellers will be able to reap all the fruits of their labours and buyers will be impressed by how easy VISTOO makes it to research, aim for, and zero in on their new dream home.

VISTOO's website is constantly evolving but is now ready to populate with clients' projects and generate traffic. To this end, for the next four months only, VISTOO is offering to a limited number of customers the opportunity to advertise for free (contact us at [email protected]). VISTOO thanks DEVIMCO, MONDEV, COREV Condo, Le Groupe Rhéaume, and many others for entrusting us with their projects and getting us started.

Vistoo.com

SOURCE VISTOO

For further information: Stephanie Darras, [email protected], (438) 389 8981