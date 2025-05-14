Vistar Media's Traditional Out-of-Home Planning Software, Adstruc, is Now Available to the Canada Marketplace

Canadian agency and brand partners can now take advantage of a simplified and more efficient traditional OOH planning experience with Adstruc

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media , announced today the availability of its Adstruc traditional OOH planning software to all Canadian customers. Following the acquisition of Adstruc from PJX Media in April 2024, the planning software is now fully available under the Vistar umbrella for clients looking to streamline their traditional OOH workflows.

The new offering empowers agencies to craft more persuasive, impactful campaigns without any manual or tedious processes. This technology launch also positions Vistar Media as the first programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) media company to bring static planning under its suite of technology solutions.

"With Adstruc as a core planning tool, Vistar is expanding beyond programmatic to power the full spectrum of OOH across Canada," says Scott Mitchell, Managing Director, Canada at Vistar Media. "OOH agencies gain an efficient solution to optimize operations, digital agencies get seamless access to the full potential of OOH and media owners can now leverage a preferred technology platform that simplifies the connection with Canadian buyers. With access to the most comprehensive OOH inventory, agencies and advertisers can accelerate planning, buying and data-driven decision-making."

Why Adstruc?

Adstruc simplifies the OOH planning and buying process by providing a centralized hub for inventory access, audience insights and campaign data. With seamless integration of first- and third-party insights, advertisers can confidently align their campaigns with the right audience, location and objectives—maximizing impact and ROI. Additionally, Adstruc can:

Automate proposals that clearly showcase campaign strategies, justifications and expected outcomes.

Foster efficient vendor communication by streamlining RFPs and negotiations, benefiting both buyers and media owners.

Store and access past campaign data, insights and best practices for seamless team collaboration.

Drive bigger budgets by helping agencies craft persuasive pitches and presentations that unlock greater OOH investment.

The software is already integrated with a robust supply network of more than 1 million OOH venues, with current beta customers including large agency holding companies, independent agencies, OOH speciality shops and media trade groups.

"Out-of-home planning has long been a complex and time-intensive process, and we recognized the need for a more intelligent, streamlined approach," said Izel Castro Roselló, Vice President of Investments at Publicis. "Adstruc has significantly improved our workflow by reducing the inefficiencies and repetitive tasks that previously slowed us down. With expedited access to high-quality inventory and enhanced data insights, we are better equipped to develop strategically sound, results-driven campaigns for our clients. This represents a meaningful advancement in both operational efficiency and campaign effectiveness."

For almost 15 years, Adstruc's software has been a core tool for agencies in the U.S, replacing their routine tasks with automated efficiencies across the traditional OOH planning, buying and selling workflow. Now, Adstruc's trusted technology is bolstered by Vistar's engineering, superior customer support and experience scaling software globally. To learn more about Adstruc and how you can take advantage of this traditional planning software, reach out to Vistar today .

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world's first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry's largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

