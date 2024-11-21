Vista Services Acquires Portfolio from Fernsby Comfort Tech and Springwater Mechanical

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Vista Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fernsby Comfort Tech Limited and Springwater Mechanical, both former subsidiaries of the Mattamy group of companies. This acquisition represents 2,772 contracts with a mix of water heater and ground source heat pump contracts at various stages of billing and contracting, which will enhance Vista's service portfolio and expand its customer base.

"Since making this strategic acquisition in May, we have been working on implementation plans to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for these new Vista clients," said Ken Brownlee, Chief Executive Officer, Vista Services. "As we continue to grow the Vista business through acquisitions as well as by strengthening our relationships with residential home builders, we remain committed to providing our customers with an innovative approach to financing their home rental equipment."

Vista Services is recognized as the third-largest rental company in Ontario. With a strong belief that local service is better service, Vista works with a wide range of local contractor partners to provide clients across Ontario with a local network of trained technicians. Vista also integrates cutting-edge technology into its operations, such as an online credit approval system and paperless contracting through its in-house designed VistAPP. These tools allow dealers to more efficiently manage and process contracts.

Vista's in-house customer service team has been proactively reaching out to all clients via email or by telephone where applicable. In addition, the Fernsby website and 1-800 customer care lines have been redirected to Vista Services for any customer inquiries.

"Vista Services is committed to providing exceptional service and support to all customers and looks forward to the opportunities this acquisition brings," added Brownlee.

Vista Services is a leading provider of home comfort solutions, specializing in the installation, rental, and maintenance of water heaters and HVAC systems. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Vista Services continues to expand its offerings and enhance the quality of life for homeowners across the region.

