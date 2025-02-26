VIST Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Paralab to Expand European Distribution of Cannabis Decontamination and Packaging Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- VIST® Labs, LLC, a leading developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge cannabis purification and packaging solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Paralab, a premier provider of pharmaceutical and technical solutions based in Porto, Portugal. Through this partnership, Paralab will serve as VIST's official European hub for sales, distribution, installation, and technical support, accelerating expansion of VIST's proprietary technologies including CryoPasteurization® decontamination and AMAPS® packaging technologies across the region.

"VIST's pioneering technologies set a new standard in product safety, shelf-life, and potency preservation." – Rui Suares, CEO of Paralab Post this Rui Suares, CEO of Paralab, and Jim Sanfilippo, CEO of VIST Labs, solidify their strategic partnership to expand the European distribution of VIST’s High-Output Systems, featuring CryoPasteurization® decontamination and AMAPS® packaging technology for enhanced cannabis safety, shelf-life, and quality preservation.

By leveraging Paralab's 30 years of deep expertise in pharmaceutical-grade solutions and regulatory compliance, this collaboration will provide localized technical support to European operators.

"This partnership with Paralab marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion strategy," said Jim Sanfilippo, CEO of VIST Labs. "As we continue to grow our presence in Europe, Paralab's extensive technical capabilities and well-established industry relationships will be instrumental in our success."

Rui Suares, CEO of Paralab, added: "We are excited to join forces with VIST to bring state-of-the-art decontamination and packaging solutions to European cannabis producers. VIST's pioneering technologies set a new standard in product safety, shelf-life extension, and potency preservation, helping cultivators navigate regulatory challenges with confidence."

By establishing this partnership, VIST Labs and Paralab are not only expanding access to best-in-class cannabis processing solutions but also equipping European cultivators and processors with the tools they need to meet stringent Pharmacopeia, GMP and CE compliance standards while optimizing operational efficiency.

Delivering Industry-Leading Cannabis Technology to Europe

At the core of the VIST High-Output System are two groundbreaking technologies designed to optimize cannabis quality, safety, and longevity. CryoPasteurization® is a natural, chemical-free decontamination method for yeast, mold, and bacteria that meets EU Pharmacopoeia standards. Complementing this, the AMAPS® Packaging System delivers proprietary modified atmosphere protection in ultra-high barrier package formats to extend shelf life up to two years, providing long-term protection for industrial-scale cannabis storage and distribution.

Additionally, the modular system allows for the seamless integration of specialized features such as Terpene Infusion, which enhances the sensory profile of cannabis products, and Moisture Control, which maintains optimal humidity levels to prevent product degradation.

VIST solutions are scalable and meet the needs of all growers, regardless of production volume. The throughput capacity of VIST bioburden reduction equipment ranges from 11 kilograms per hour—ideal for small craft growers—to over 36 kilograms per hour in an automated high-output line designed for large multinational producers.

About VIST Labs®

VIST® Labs LLC provides cutting-edge, pharma-grade solutions to ensure cannabis safety, quality, and longevity. With technologies like CryoPasteurization® for natural decontamination and AMAPS® high-barrier packaging, VIST sets new standards in microbial safety, shelf-life extension, and product integrity. Empowering cultivators and processors with scalable innovations, VIST drives profitability while prioritizing consumer protection. Learn more at vistlabs.com .

About Paralab

Paralab, based in Porto, Portugal, specializes in providing innovative equipment solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and cannabis sectors. With over 30 years of industry leadership, Paralab combines technical expertise and exceptional customer support to drive innovation and set new standards in the European cannabis industry. Learn more at paralab.green.com .

Grace Sanfilippo, Director of Marketing, VIST Labs, LLC, [email protected]