Visit SaveMistango.com to Support Shareholder Rights in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V:ORX) announces the launch of SaveMistango.com, to inform Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango") (MIS:CSE) shareholders on the unethical and potentially illegal entrenchment tactics employed by Mistango's Board of Directors to entrench themselves at the expense of shareholder rights. If they have not done so already, Mistango shareholders must vote before September 26, 2019.

Mistango's Board of Directors has engaged in a series of actions which are an affront to shareholder democracy. These dictatorial tactics were culminated at Mistango's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on September 10th, when its Board learned of shareholder voting results which were unfavourable to them. After learning of the results, Mistango's Board of Directors immediately canceled the vote along with the Annual Shareholder Meeting. No shareholders at the meeting were permitted to speak. Mistango's Board now refuses to release the results of this vote in an attempt to silence shareholders and invalidate their rights. Furthermore, Mistango is now actively engaging in further tactics, including soliciting another dilutive private placement, to alter and manipulate the legal and valid demands of shareholders.

The results of September 10, 2019 Mistango shareholder vote must be made public and its results enforced in order to Save Mistango and preserve the integrity of Canada's capital markets. Shareholder vote suppression is a matter of Public Interest.

Orefinders is relying on the exemption under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 52-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations to make this public broadcast solicitation. This solicitation is being made by Orefinders, and not by or on behalf of the management of Mistango. It is being publicly broadcasted via this news release and the website savemistango.com and proxies may be solicited by telephone, email or other electronic means, as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by personnel of Orefinders, who will not be specifically remunerated therefor. Should interested parties or shareholders of Mistango choose to contact Orefinders, they may call 416.644.1567 and ask for the CEO Stephen Stewart. Orefinders has not entered into any proxy solicitation arrangement in relation to this broadcast. The anticipated cost of the public broadcast is $100.00 and the full cost of this broadcast and disclosure has been paid for by Orefinders, which owns 11.85 million shares of Mistango River Resources Inc.

Shareholders of Mistango should refer to Mistango's Management Information Circular dated August 20, 2019, which is filed and available on Sedar.com, for further information regarding the nominee directors of Orefinders. None of Orefinders' nominee directors has entered into any material contract or transaction with Mistango.

