Visit California Becomes Official Partner of the National Football League in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 - Visit California today announced a new partnership with the National Football League (NFL) that makes the Golden State an Official Partner of the NFL in Canada.

"California is the Ultimate Playground for all sports fans," said Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California. "Partnering with the NFL in international markets like Canada strengthens our connection with fans across the globe and highlights California's iconic destinations and world-class sports experiences, anchored by hosting the next two Super Bowls."

The partnership kicks off at Canada's Official Super Bowl LX Party on February 8, 2026, at REBEL in downtown Toronto. The event takes place between 4:30 p.m ET to midnight and will feature Super Bowl LX on jumbo screens with stadium-level sound, alongside fan activations, photo opportunities, games, prizes and giveaways, plus local game-day food. Visit California will host an interactive field goal simulator and fan contest at the event, with one lucky winner being awarded a sports-fueled trip to the Golden State.

With the next two Super Bowls being hosted in California, in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027, the partnership provides Visit California and the NFL with an opportunity to create bespoke experiences together that highlight everything the Golden State has to offer Canadian football fans. The partnership will also feature an impactful media plan and sponsorship rights for this year's Super Bowl event at REBEL and next year's iteration.

"Canada is a key international market for the NFL with over 15.6 million fans across the country, and teaming up with Visit California creates new opportunities to engage them," said Gavin Kemp, General Manager for the NFL in Canada. "We're thrilled to be kicking things off at the country's biggest Super Bowl party this month and showcasing why California is the Ultimate Playground for Canadian sports fans in the coming years through this partnership."

Super Bowl LX kicks off California's epic sports calendar over the next few years which, in addition to Super Bowl LXI, also includes the NBA All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup, U.S. Open Golf at Pebble Beach, the BNP Paribas Open, the Toyota SaveMart 350 NASCAR race, and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The new NFL partnership runs through 2027 and includes NFL sponsorship rights for Visit California in Mexico, Australia and the UK in addition to Canada.

