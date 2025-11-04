VISIT CALIFORNIA & NAV BHATIA TO HOST CALIFORNIA SUPERFAN SPORTS DRAW NOV. 4 AT UNION STATION

California giving Toronto fans chance to win tickets to world's biggest live sporting events in California

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Building on the thrill of the dual-nation World Series, Visit California is bringing epic Golden State sports energy north of the border with the California Superfan Draw, a consumer pop-up taking place Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 4–6:30 p.m. at Toronto's Union Station.

Hosted by Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia, the event gives Canadians a chance to win tickets to some of the world's biggest sporting events coming to California -- Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, FIFA World Cup matches, U.S. Open Golf at Pebble Beach, the BNP Paribas Open and the Toyota SaveMart 350 NASCAR race. Winners will be selected by random draw the following day and contacted directly by Visit California.

"For fans like me, California is the dream," Bhatia said. "Every major event -- from the Super Bowl to the NBA All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup -- is happening in California next year. Californians and Canadians share the same spirit. We love to play, cheer and live life big. That's why this partnership with Visit California feels so natural.

"The California Superfan Draw is giving Canadians a chance to take their fandom to the next level with a seat at the biggest events in the world."

Canadians can also score exclusive California sports merchandise giveaways at the pop-up event, which coincides with Visit California's Canada CEO Mission Nov. 3–6. The California delegation will visit Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver to connect with Canadian travel trade and media. The mission and activation underscore Visit California's ongoing commitment to the Canadian market, California's second-largest international source of visitation and visitor spend.

"California wouldn't be California without Canada," said Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California. "Canadians have helped shape the Golden State -- from film to wine country, to sports and culture. Canada remains one of our most valued markets, and this event is a fun way to celebrate that relationship while spotlighting California as The Ultimate Playground for world-class sporting events."

Over the next three years, California will host a lineup of marquee global sports events culminating with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games -- all inviting Canadian fans to experience the Golden State at its most thrilling.

Superfan Bhatia will also be featured in a new episode of Keeping Up with the Canadians, a video series that follows well-known Canadians who live and play in California and their favourite California experiences.

Nav's episode launches this fall on Visit California's social channels and follows him on his sports-fueled California adventure -- from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Santa Monica Pier and inside some of the state's most iconic stadiums, including an unforgettable night at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center cheering on the Raptors in a matchup against the Kings.

The California Superfan Draw brings the excitement of California's sports culture to Canada, creating a shared moment of play, connection, and community that celebrates the spirit of both destinations.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Visit California Superfan Draw – Toronto Pop-Up

When: Tuesday, November 4, 2025 | 4–6:30 PM

Where: Union Station, Toronto (Bay Concourse)

Hosted by: Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia

Giveaways: Tickets to major global sporting events and exclusive California sports merchandise

