California reaffirms love for Canadians through new tourism campaign featuring Expedia partnership delivering up to 25 percent in savings

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - California wouldn't be California without Canada. That's the ethos at the heart of a new campaign being launched today by Visit California to show Canadians how much they mean to the Golden State.

The campaign rollout includes a new video from Visit California highlighting how important Canadians are to California and the debut of a partnership with Expedia that provides discounts of up to 25% on over 1,000 California hotels, activities and attractions through a landing page made for Canadians.

Today's campaign launch provides Canadians with up to 25 percent in savings at over 1,000 California hotels, activities and attractions. (CNW Group/Visit California)

Last year alone, California welcomed over 1.8 million Canadians to 'The Ultimate Playground,' a state built on inclusivity, and with an endless variety of activities for its northern neighbours to explore. While economic headwinds and a focus on Canadian domestic travel have understandably impacted travel habits, Visit California's message for Canadians is simple: you are missed, you are deeply valued, and you're always welcome in California.

"Canadians are important to California – contributing to our culture, our economy and our tourism industry," said Caroline Beteta, president & CEO of Visit California. "Through a cinematic tribute and the Expedia partnership we're launching today, we wanted to say thank you to our Canadian friends for all they have given to California and let them know a warm welcome awaits when they are ready."

Today's announcement follows a recent statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom encouraging Canadians to visit California to take advantage of everything the state has to offer. Last month, Newsom and Beteta also co-hosted an industry town hall with more than 1,000 attendees to address the importance of the relationship between California and Canada, two destinations that have historically been deeply connected through shared values and cultural affinity.

Canadians can view the new video on the Visit California website and visit Expedia's new California Loves Canada campaign landing page to tap into significant travel discounts across the state.

ABOUT VISIT CALIFORNIA:

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state's travel industry – that keep California top-of-mind as a premier travel destination. For more information about Visit California and for a free California Official State Visitor's Guide, go to visitcalifornia.com. For story ideas, media information, downloadable images, video and more, go to media.visitcalifornia.com.

SOURCE Visit California

MEDIA CONTACT: Dan LeBaron, Zeno Group Canada, [email protected], 236-991-4832