Visionary Holdings Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Late Filing of Form 20-F

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology integration, today announced that on August 5, 2025, it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (the "Filing") with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq's notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, its securities may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

In accordance with Nasdaq's Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until October 6, 2025, to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's compliance plan, it may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing's due date, or until January 26, 2026, to file its Form 20-F and regain compliance.

The Company is actively working with its independent auditor to complete the audit of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and is preparing its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company intends to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq within the prescribed time period and is committed to regaining compliance as quickly as possible.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a private education provider located in Canada, with subsidiaries in both the private and public education sectors. The Company aims to provide high-quality, technology-enhanced education services to domestic and international students.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to complete and file the Form 20-F within the time required and to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

