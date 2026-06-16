Visionaries of the Year 2026 Honours Outstanding Community Leaders and Raises Critical Funds for Canadians Affected by Blood Cancer

National winner and regional honourees recognized following record-breaking campaign

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Visionaries of the Year campaign, recognizing an exceptional group of leaders whose passion, creativity and commitment have helped advance the fight against blood cancers across Canada.

Over the course of a ten-week philanthropic competition, Visionaries of the Year candidates rallied their communities, inspired generosity and raised vital funds to support life-saving blood cancer research, advocacy and support programs for patients and families.

Together, the 2026 Visionaries class raised more than $1,156,860, making this year's campaign one of the most impactful in the program's history.

"Visionaries of the Year celebrates individuals who are driven by purpose and determined to create meaningful change," said Alicia Talarico, President and CEO at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "This year's candidates demonstrated extraordinary leadership, generosity and community spirit. Their efforts will help bring hope to Canadians affected by blood cancer today while advancing the discoveries that will transform care tomorrow."

National Visionary of the Year

The highest honour of the campaign, National Visionary of the Year, was awarded to:

Moshe Batalion who raised $166,902 in support of LLSC's mission.

Regional Winners

Quebec

Visionary of the Year: Stéphane Lespérance, President, AON Canada - $55,236

Runner-Up: Alexei Ratchkov, Partner, EY - $46,338

Ontario

Visionary of the Year: Moshe Batalion, Vice President, National Leasing, RioCan REIT - $166,902

Runner-Up: Jessica Passarelli, Senior Medical Scientist, Gilead Sciences - $104,725

British Columbia

Visionary of the Year: Mike Buytels, Partner & Wealth Advisor, ZLC - $129,011

Runner-Up: Rowen Harris, Registered Nurse, Vancouver General Hospital - $38,921

Atlantic Canada

Visionary of the Year: Ryan O'Malley, Business Development Consultant, Allstate Canada - $122,103

Runner-Up: Jillian Smith, Commercial Planner Eastern Canada, United Division at Breakthru Beverage Group - $36,914

Since its launch, Visionaries of the Year has empowered community leaders across Canada to transform professional networks, personal connections and innovative fundraising ideas into meaningful support for Canadians facing blood cancers.

Funds raised through the campaign help advance groundbreaking research, provide trusted education and support services, and advocate for improved access to treatments and care.

To learn more about Visionaries of the Year and the impact of this year's campaign, visit www.visionariesoftheyear.ca.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is on a mission to cure blood cancers and improve the quality of life of all people affected by blood cancer. Through investment in research, advocacy, education and support services, LLSC helps patients and families navigate every stage of the blood cancer journey while advancing the search for cures.

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

Media Contact: Vanessa Nasrallah, National Campaign Director, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, 902-802-0580, [email protected]