TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) has officially launched its annual Visionaries of the Year campaign, a ten-week, philanthropic competition that unites community leaders and accelerates research funding.

Candidates also gain a deeper understanding of what it means to face a blood cancer diagnosis through the stories of Honoured Heroes across the country, including Lucas Duquette from Montreal. Lucas was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma at just five years old. Today he enjoys all things glitter, rainbows and unicorns, but his journey is a powerful reminder of why this work matters – so that one day, children like Lucas will no longer have to endure harsh treatments at such a young age.

Through initiatives like Visionaries of the Year, LLSC has helped invest more than $60 million in Canadian blood cancer research, contributing to many of the breakthroughs that have improved survival and quality of life for people like Lucas.

"Progress in blood cancer does not happen all at once. It happens because leaders like these choose to stand with families year after year," said Alicia Talarico, President of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. "Our 2026 Visionaries will create real change for people from coast to coast."

In Canada, thousands of people are diagnosed with a blood cancer each year, underscoring the urgent need to continue investing in research, support services and advocacy.

To learn more about Visionaries of the Year, visit: visionariesoftheyear.ca

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) is a national voluntary health organization dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life of people affected by these diseases. LLSC funds life-saving research, provides education and support for those diagnosed, their caregivers and families, and advocates for policies that improve access to care.

Since its founding, LLSC has invested in groundbreaking research that has helped advance treatments for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancers. Today, LLSC continues to support the blood cancer community through research funding, support services, education and advocacy initiatives across Canada.

To learn more, visit bloodcancers.ca.

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

Vanessa Nasrallah, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, [email protected]