ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its transaction previously-announced on august 12, 2025 with Fokus Mining Corporation ("Fokus") for the sale of the Company's 100% interest in six properties, namely the Cadillac Break, Lucky Break, Silidor, Stadacona, Wasa Creek, and Wasa East projects, and a 40% interest in one property, the Capricorn project, all located along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault near the town of Rouyn-Noranda in the province of Québec, Canada (collectively, the "Properties").

Pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase agreement dated August 11, 2025 with Fokus (the "Agreement"), the Corporation received in consideration for the sale of the Properties to Fokus: (i) a cash payment of $750,000 on the closing date; and (ii) 10,000,000 common shares of Fokus, valued at $1.5 million. In addition, the Corporation will be paid an additional amount of $750,000 in cash by Fokus (the "Additional Payment") by no later than December 3, 2025, which is three months following the closing date (the "Transaction").

"This is an important transaction for Visible Gold Mines. In addition to restoring the Corporation's financial position without any dilution for Visible Gold Mines' shareholders, we will have the financial capacity to promote and develop our gold assets in the Chapais and James Bay areas in a market that is increasingly receptive to investors. We also believe that the Fokus team will be able to take our projects in the Rouyn-Noranda area to the next level, and that we will benefit from this as a shareholder of Fokus." said Martin Dallaire, the Chief Executive Officer of Visible Gold Mines.

As the Transaction constituted the sale of more than 50% of assets of the Corporation under the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation obtained shareholder approval for the Transaction by way of written consent.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares outstanding.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

For further information, please contact: Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 819-762-0107, Fax: 819-762-0097, Cell: 819-763-6663, E-mail: [email protected]