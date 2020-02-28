Visible Gold Mines Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 27, 2020. At the meeting, the shareholders elected Martin Dallaire, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina and Sébastien Bellefleur as directors of the Corporation. Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Martin Dallaire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Robert Sansfaçon as Vice President, Exploration of the Corporation.

Shareholders also approved resolutions ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan and re‑appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation. In addition, shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation so as to change the name of the Corporation to "QUAD Resources Ltd. – Ressources QUAD Ltée" or such other name as may be selected by the Board of Directors of the Corporation in its discretion, if they decide to do so.

Also, Visible Gold Mines will move its head office, on March 1, 2020, to 147 Quebec avenue. Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8. The mailing address will be C.P. 491, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 5C4.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals in northwestern Québec, considered one of the world's best jurisdictions for mining and exploration. The Company has 22,239,339 shares outstanding.

