VISIBLE GOLD MINES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 9, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders elected Martin Dallaire, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina and Sébastien Bellefleur as directors of the Corporation. Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation re-appointed Martin Dallaire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Corporation also announces the retirement of Robert Sansfaçon, Vice President Exploration of the Corporation which became effective as to the date of the Meeting.

Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation stated, "On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to thank Robert for his many years of service to the Corporation and wish him the best in his retirement."

In addition, shareholders also approved resolutions ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan and re–appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditorof the Corporation. The resolution ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan was approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and lithium in the James Bay region in the province of Québec. Visible Gold Mines has 33,827,039 common shares issued and outstanding.

