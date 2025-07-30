VISIBLE GOLD MINES ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) ("Visible Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that Sylvain Champagne has resigned for personal reasons effective today as Chief Financial Officer and as a director of Visible Gold. Mr. Champagne will assist the Corporation to ensure a proper transition for a reasonable period of time. Mr. Martin Dallaire, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, was appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective immediately. The Board of Directors will work closely with Mr. Dallaire during the interim to ensure a proper transition and the continuation of the Corporation's activities. The Corporation will apply for a waiver from Section 5.9 of Policy 3.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange to allow Mr. Dallaire to concurrently act as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. The Board of Directors has initiated searches to find the next Chief Financial Officer of Visible Gold Mines.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Sylvain Champagne for his diligent work and efforts for the benefit of shareholders and his valuable contribution to Visible Gold since 2007.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and lithium in the James Bay region in the province of Québec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares issued and outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

For further information, please contact: Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 819-762-0107, Fax: 819-762-0097, Cell : 819-763-6663, E-mail: [email protected], Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com