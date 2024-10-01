Virtuous Circle Counselling Ranks No. 33 on Canada's Top Growing Companies List, Championing Mental Health Innovation and Transformative Care

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Virtuous Circle Counselling (VCC) has achieved recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, ranking #33 out of 416 on The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business magazine's Canada's Top Growing Companies list. This recognition highlights VCC's exceptional 1250% revenue growth over the past three years, reflecting the organization's commitment to mental health innovation, personalized care, and impactful community contributions. The full list of 2024 winners, along with editorial coverage, is available in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online here.

Calgary Therapists & Psychologists (CNW Group/Virtuous Circle Counselling)

Founded in Alberta, Virtuous Circle Counselling was established with a mission to create a safe, supportive space for individuals seeking guidance and healing through life's challenges. The company's growth is credited not only to financial success but also to the profound impact it has made within the mental health field. "Our success isn't just measured by financial growth," said Tiffany Petite, CEO of Virtuous Circle Counselling. "It's about the countless lives we've touched, the trust we've built, and the difference we're making in mental health. Every step forward is proof that people believe in us and in the transformative care we provide."

Client-Centered Care as the Catalyst for Growth

A significant factor in Virtuous Circle Counselling's success has been its dedication to a personalized, client-centered approach. Understanding that every individual's needs are unique, the company offers a wide array of customized services, from in-person therapy to flexible online counselling. Specializing in areas such as anxiety, depression, trauma recovery, and relationship counselling, VCC tailors its services to the specific circumstances of each client.

"We make it our mission to ensure every client feels valued and truly heard," adds Petite. "There are no one-size-fits-all solutions in mental health care. Every individual's journey is unique, and our team is dedicated to providing the tailored care that each person deserves."

This personalized model has resulted in strong client relationships and a growing reputation in the community, contributing to an influx of word-of-mouth referrals. This organic growth has allowed VCC to expand while staying true to its community-driven focus.

Empowering Leadership and a Supportive Team

Virtuous Circle Counselling's success is further attributed to its leadership under CEO Tiffany Petite, who has effectively balanced strategic business growth with a profound understanding of mental health care. Petite emphasizes the importance of empowering the company's counsellors, believing that a supportive internal culture directly benefits clients. "When our counsellors thrive, so do our clients. Fostering a culture of support and professional growth within our team is essential for delivering the compassionate, high-quality care we're known for."

This leadership philosophy has led to the development of a highly motivated and skilled team dedicated to providing compassionate care and supporting clients on their journey to emotional well-being.

Dedication to Community and Expanding Accessibility

Virtuous Circle Counselling has also demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to the community. The company actively collaborates with local organizations and participates in mental health awareness initiatives, ensuring that its services remain accessible to underserved populations. Petite highlights the company's philosophy: "We believe that mental health care should be a right, not a privilege. As we grow, we're committed to reaching even more individuals and communities who need our support."

Looking Toward the Future

Ranking #33 on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list is a milestone that acknowledges Virtuous Circle Counselling's hard work, dedication, and positive impact on the mental health space. As the company moves forward, its focus remains on expanding its reach and continuing to provide individuals with the support they need to achieve emotional resilience and personal growth.

About Virtuous Circle Counselling

Virtuous Circle Counselling (VCC) is dedicated to empowering individuals on their journey toward emotional well-being, personal growth, and healing. With a specialization in a wide range of therapeutic approaches, VCC helps clients overcome challenges related to mental health, relationships, and life transitions. Through its commitment to personalized care, VCC creates a supportive environment where clients are guided towards lasting resilience and transformation. To learn more, visit www.vccounselling.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Virtuous Circle Counselling

Media Contact: Tiffany Petite, CEO & Co-Founder, Virtuous Circle Counselling, Email: [email protected], Phone: 403-797-0660