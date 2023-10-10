VIRTUOSO® SHARES 2023 FESTIVE TRAVEL TRENDS AND 2024 OUTLOOK AT CANADA FORUM IN VANCOUVER

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- Virtuoso®, the leading global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, hosted its annual Canada Forum at the DOUGLAS Hotel in Vancouver October 4-5, where 48 of the network's regional travel agency owners and managers gathered to connect and collaborate. During the event, General Manager, Virtuoso Canada Úna O'Leary revealed data and insights that identified when, where and how upscale Canadian travellers will be venturing during the 2023 festive season and into 2024. The forecasted trends showed that Canadians are seeking out Virtuoso advisor support more than ever and traveller booking windows are normalizing, while cruising continues to increase in demand.

Canadian Travellers are Searching Virtuoso

Traffic to Virtuoso.com from Canadians has increased exponentially, with 227 percent more page views in 2023 versus 2022. Canadians are seeking out information on Virtuoso preferred partners and want to connect with Virtuoso advisors to elevate their travel experiences.

Average Booking Window is Closing In

Over the course of the past three years, it has been a roller coaster ride for the average booking window for travellers, but recent data shows Canadians are now booking more last-minute and spontaneous trips. In 2019, the average booking window was 77 days. In 2021, the number increased to 186 days and now is normalizing to 64 days in mid-2023.

"Canadians are showing they are eager to book and travel more immediately as opposed to waiting, and they are utilizing their Virtuoso travel advisors to help make those travel dreams a reality with peace-of-mind and every detail taken care of," said O'Leary.

Cruises Continue to be Popular Among Canadians

Premium and luxury cruises are leading the way in terms of demand among Canadians (9 percent and 21 percent growth, respectively, over 2019). Moreover, Canadians are leaning into their adventurous spirit with expedition cruising showing an 81 percent increase over 2019. River cruising has jumped up by 30 percent, and yacht cruising is up 60 percent from 2019, indicating a strong trend to explore cultural destinations via smaller, more intimate ships.

Top 5 Cruise Ports this Winter

Based on Virtuoso's insights using Tourism Economics data, the network has identified the top five most popular cruise ports for this festive season as Cozumel, St. Maarten, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Where Canadians are Travelling December to March

Based on Virtuoso's future hotel bookings from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, the top 10 winter destinations include:

United States France Bahamas Saint Kitts and Nevis Mexico Barbados Anguilla Maldives Spain Saint Barthélemy

"Interestingly, typical spring and summer destinations, such as France and Spain, are seeing an increase in bookings from Canadians for the festive season, showing that travellers are taking advantage of reduced crowds and increased availability," adds O'Leary.

Booking analysis is based on transactional data sourced from Virtuoso's travel agency members. For more information on how to connect with a Virtuoso travel advisor who can turn travel dreams into reality, please visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Virtuoso:

Virtuoso® is the leading global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 21,000 travel advisors in 54 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalized annual sales of (U.S.) $28-$32 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

