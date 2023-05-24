Virtual Production House Vancouver set to host training for Directors Guild of Canada

Virtual Production House empowers Canadian Directors to overcome on-location filming challenges on all budgets

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Virtual production is no longer reserved for large-scale productions — it has cemented its place as a tool that is accessible to productions of varying budgets and scale at Virtual Production House (VPHouse) Vancouver. That's why the Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) is hosting their virtual production training there on June 3-4, 2023.

"Training Canadian Directors in cutting-edge virtual production technology helps to ensure that Canadian Directors remain an integral part of Vancouver's filmmaking ecosystem" says Hans Engel, Director of DGC's National Directors Division.

Made possible by Directors Guild of Canada and Directors Guild of Canada BC District Council, William F. White International, International Cinematographers Guild Local 669, Creative BC, UBCP/ACTRA, CMPA-BC, Pacificwest Special Effects Ltd., and Whites Location Equipment Supply Inc., the group training initiative aims to build virtual production capacity among Canadian Directors and support BC's economy in virtual production. As part of the training, VPHouse is creating two new standing virtual sets that will solve common location problems faced by Vancouver film productions.

VPHouse Vancouver's President Daniel Hsia says that "virtual production plays a critical role in increasing Canadian Directors' competitive advantage in a US-dominated job market". Hsia adds that his team is "passionate about building skills that are complementary to existing industry jobs and workflows for productions of all scales and budgets".

VPHouse was started by independent film producers and creatives who believe virtual production technologies and bespoke workflows should be accessible to a larger demographic of content creators and a variety of budgets.

Virtual production does not replace the need for jobs like production design, location management, etc., or filmmaking tools like green screen and visual effects, etc., — it gives filmmakers new creative tools that can solve filmmaking problems of accessibility, logistics, and safety.

About VPHouse Vancouver

VPHouse Vancouver is the first virtual production studio in western Canada to offer virtual production solutions to film, TV, and commercial clients of all budget, scale and skill levels, making virtual production accessible to the majority of Vancouver's film community. The VPHouse Vancouver team is passionate about educating filmmakers on how they can produce more cost-effective, creative and environmentally friendly content that bypasses typical on-location shooting challenges experienced in Vancouver.

SOURCE Virtual Production House

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]