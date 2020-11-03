Virtual Event Advisory: Building a more resilient and sustainable future with Schneider Electric

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, Schneider Electric is hosting its virtual Innovation Summit North America 2020 from 1-3 p.m. ET and a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will hear from Schneider Electric executives and other North American industry leaders on the strategies and technologies businesses must adopt to build a sustainable and resilient future – while contributing positively to climate targets.

What: Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America



When: Tuesday, November 10 11 a.m. ET: Virtual press conference to provide an embargoed look at upcoming

announcements, products and innovations.

1-3 p.m. ET: Innovation Summit, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions

and a 3D Innovation Hub experience.



Where: Press conference registration here: https://schneider-electric-ee.webex.com/schneider

-electric-ee/onstage/g.php?MTID=e02ea85b3087721d7549bc1e6b462e76a Virtual event registration here: https://events.se.com/innovation-summit-north-america



Who: Interviews available with: Susan Uthayakumar, president, Schneider Electric Canada

Schneider Electric executives across business verticals including Buildings, Secure

Power, Mining, Industrial Automation and more.



Why: With the world changing at an unprecedented pace, companies today must respond quickly

and responsibly. Join the Schneider Electric North American Innovation Summit

and press conference to discuss market insights and be part of the solutions that will

shape the future of energy management and automation in Canada and around the world.

Sessions include: Keynote: Digital Solutions for Sustainability by Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire.

Keynote: The Biggest Industrial Pivot of the Last 75 Years by North American CEO and

President Annette Clayton.

Panel discussing key topics impacting the regions , featuring industry leaders on the

evolution of the Future of Work in Canada, including employee expectations, hybrid

work environments and addressing workplace impacts from the pandemic, hosted by

Canada Country President Susan Uthayakumar.

15-minute breakout sessions from subject matter experts on topics like Buildings of

the Future, Electricity 4.0, Next Generation Industries, Sustainable Grids and more.

energy management, industrial automation and IoT, cybersecurity and infrastructure innovation.



Media contact: Shae Pollock Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada [email protected]

