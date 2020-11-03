Virtual Event Advisory: Building a more resilient and sustainable future with Schneider Electric

News provided by

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

Nov 03, 2020, 10:00 ET

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, Schneider Electric is hosting its virtual Innovation Summit North America 2020 from 1-3 p.m. ET and a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will hear from Schneider Electric executives and other North American industry leaders on the strategies and technologies businesses must adopt to build a sustainable and resilient future – while contributing positively to climate targets.

What:

Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America


When:

Tuesday, November 10

11 a.m. ET: Virtual press conference to provide an embargoed look at upcoming
announcements, products and innovations.

1-3 p.m. ET: Innovation Summit, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions
and a 3D Innovation Hub experience.


Where:

Press conference registration here: https://schneider-electric-ee.webex.com/schneider
-electric-ee/onstage/g.php?MTID=e02ea85b3087721d7549bc1e6b462e76a

Virtual event registration here: https://events.se.com/innovation-summit-north-america


Who:

Interviews available with:

  • Susan Uthayakumar, president, Schneider Electric Canada
  • Schneider Electric executives across business verticals including Buildings, Secure
    Power, Mining, Industrial Automation and more.


Why:

With the world changing at an unprecedented pace, companies today must respond quickly
and responsibly. Join the Schneider Electric North American Innovation Summit
and press conference to discuss market insights and be part of the solutions that will
shape the future of energy management and automation in Canada and around the world.

Sessions include:

  • Keynote: Digital Solutions for Sustainability by Chairman and CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire.
  • Keynote: The Biggest Industrial Pivot of the Last 75 Years by North American CEO and
    President Annette Clayton.
  • Panel discussing key topics impacting the regions, featuring industry leaders on the
    evolution of the Future of Work in Canada, including employee expectations, hybrid
    work environments and addressing workplace impacts from the pandemic, hosted by
    Canada Country President Susan Uthayakumar.
  • 15-minute breakout sessions from subject matter experts on topics like Buildings of
    the Future, Electricity 4.0, Next Generation Industries, Sustainable Grids and more.
    energy management, industrial automation and IoT, cybersecurity and infrastructure innovation.


Media contact:

Shae Pollock

Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Shae Pollock, Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.