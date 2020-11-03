Virtual Event Advisory: Building a more resilient and sustainable future with Schneider Electric
Nov 03, 2020, 10:00 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - On November 10, Schneider Electric is hosting its virtual Innovation Summit North America 2020 from 1-3 p.m. ET and a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will hear from Schneider Electric executives and other North American industry leaders on the strategies and technologies businesses must adopt to build a sustainable and resilient future – while contributing positively to climate targets.
|
What:
|
Schneider Electric's Innovation Summit North America
|
When:
|
Tuesday, November 10
11 a.m. ET: Virtual press conference to provide an embargoed look at upcoming
|
1-3 p.m. ET: Innovation Summit, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions
|
Where:
|
Press conference registration here: https://schneider-electric-ee.webex.com/schneider
Virtual event registration here: https://events.se.com/innovation-summit-north-america
|
Who:
|
Interviews available with:
|
Why:
|
With the world changing at an unprecedented pace, companies today must respond quickly
|
Sessions include:
|
Media contact:
|
Shae Pollock
Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada
SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
For further information: Media contact: Shae Pollock, Edelman for Schneider Electric Canada, [email protected]