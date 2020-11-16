Virtual conference set to explore the advantages and potential of IoT and PropTech in real estate, construction, insurance and property management

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The IoT PropTech Summit, an event organized by Eddy Solutions and PCL Construction, will take place on Thursday, November 19. The all-day virtual event will explore how industry leaders are leveraging IoT technology and building automation ecosystems to improve efficiencies while managing risk and resources.

"We are very excited to provide a platform that highlights recent advancements in the IoT PropTech space," said Travis Allan, CEO and President of Eddy Solutions, a leading IoT water management provider. "The conference is designed to explore IoT's potential, connect partners, clients and innovators and to facilitate better collaboration."

"This is a great time for businesses to collaborate, share knowledge and discover synergies that benefit everyone," said Mark Bryant, PCL CIO. "Through this conference, we are pleased to bring together thought leaders in the insurance, construction, real estate and technology industries to share how they are leading change, and how we can all benefit from collaboration and move our businesses forward."

The conference will showcase a virtual pitch competition for tech innovators powered by Urban Living Futures' UPPlift® Platform. The innovators selected to pitch at the event are: Argentum Electronics with an intelligent direct current microgrid, SkyFoundry with a building analytics platform, and Innovia Corp with a geothermal pile system. They will present their solutions to a panel of judges that include executives from PCL, Tridel, and Microsoft. The winner will be announced at the end of the conference.

In addition to the live panel discussions throughout the day, IoT PropTech Summit attendees will be able to connect with sponsor organizations at virtual booths on the virtual trade show floor.

Partners include FirstOnSite, BGIS, Rogers For Business, Microsoft Canada, HUB International, Northbridge Insurance, Smith and Andersen, LoRa Alliance, mCloud, Tridel, CopperTree Analytics, 1Valet, Alberta IoT, AOMS Technologies, Toronto Construction Association and Carma Corp.

To register, please click here.

About Eddy Solutions

Eddy is an award winning innovative North American manufacturer of smart water metering products and related technologies, helping property owners protect, control, and conserve water usage by combining water sensing with the Internet of Things. Eddy provides substantial protection to single family homes as well as commercial and residential buildings. Learn more about our suite of products at eddysolutions.com.

