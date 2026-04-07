VIRTUAL ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS AND NEWLY PROPOSED SHARES FOR DEBTS

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO) announces today the filing of its Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A copy of the Circular can be downloaded from the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Geekco's Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) for holders of its Class A share of the share capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") ("Shareholders"). The Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format. Shareholders shall register at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/TVD56EzcsP at least forty-eight (48) open hours prior to the Meeting to receive access instructions in due time. To vote their Common Shares, Shareholders must also follow the instructions set out in their applicable proxy or voting instruction forms. If you have questions regarding your ability to participate or vote at the Meeting, please review the Circular for detailed instructions or contact Geekco.

Newly Proposed Shares for Debts at 12 Cents per Common Share

At the Meeting, Geekco announces it will propose to the Shareholders to examine and, if deemed appropriate, to adopt resolutions to authorize Geekco to proceed with the settlement into up to 16,247,733 Common Shares at a price of $0.12 each of the current outstanding principal amounts of its convertible debentures for up to $1,720,000 and their respective accrued and unpaid interests until May 6, 2026 (the "Meeting Date") to be up to $229,728.77, for an aggregate amount of up to $1,949,728.77, should all debentures holders agree to such shares for debt (the "SFD"). In this manner, Geekco intends to preserve cash and strengthen Geekco's balance sheet. Each issued Common Share will be subject to a four-month and one-day resale restriction period from the closing date of the SFD under the applicable securities laws. The SFD is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and any other applicable regulatory approvals. It is possible the SFD may involve related parties and, in such case, Geekco will make the required disclosures in due time.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Geekco Technologies Corporation

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected], Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com