GEEKCO ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV: GKO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, a resolution to elect the following directors: Mario Beaulieu, André Godin and Michel Timperio. Also, the shareholders, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of BDRF CPA Inc. as auditors of the Corporation as well as approved amendments to the Corporation's stock option plan and restricted share units ("RSU") plan whereby the maximum total number of Common Shares of Geekco that may now be issued under the RSU plan and the stock option plan, combined, are now a fixed number that has increased from 7,231,875 to 22,400,124 Common Shares, provided that the maximum number of Common Shares issuable under the stock option plan, the RSU plan and all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Corporation shall not exceed such number. A copy of the Management Proxy Circular in connection with the Meeting (the "Circular"), which includes a summary of both RSU and stock option plans, can be downloaded from the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

At the Meeting, Geekco shareholders have also adopted, by a majority of votes, resolutions to authorize Geekco to proceed with the settlement into up to 16,247,733 Common Shares at a price of $0.12 each of the current outstanding principal amounts of its convertible debentures for up to $1,720,000 and their respective accrued and unpaid interests until May 6, 2026 (the "Meeting Date") to be up to $229,728.77, for an aggregate amount of up to $1,949,728.77, should all debentures holders agree to such shares for debt (the "SFD"). Each issued Common Share will be subject to a four-month and one-day resale restriction period from the closing of the SFD to occur at a later date under the applicable securities laws. The SFD, previously announced on April 7, 2026, is subject to the closing, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and any other applicable regulatory approvals.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is at the forefront of innovative technology solutions that are reshaping modern marketing while driving economic activity across cities and neighborhoods by connecting consumers and businesses like never before. Its TellMe application allows users to discover nearby businesses in real time through an interactive map, access promotions and exclusive offers, and explore employment opportunities. For businesses, it provides a powerful platform to boost visibility, drive foot traffic, gather actionable data and measurable insights, and recruit future employees--all within a single, integrated application.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulation services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Website: www.geekcotechnologies.com

SOURCE Geekco Technologies Corporation

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation, Mario Beaulieu, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (514) 402-6334, Email: [email protected]