GEEKCO ANNOUNCES AN EXTENSION TO ITS OFFERING

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO) announces that in order to gather more subscribers, it now expects to close on or around January 16, 2026 its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 27, 2025 and December 8, 2025 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is for a gross proceeds of a maximum of $1,000,000 (20,000,000 units) without minimum. Each unit at a price of $0.05 (each a "Unit") will consist of one (1) Class A share of the share capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one (1) warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share at the revised price of $0.05 until three (3) years from their issuance date.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for its marketing campaign, the development and continuous improvement of its application as well as for general and working capital purposes.

Any intermediary can receive a cash commission of up to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions for the Private Placement submitted by this intermediary; and a commission in the form of intermediary warrants for an equivalent number of up to 7% of the number of Units issued under the Private Placement from subscriptions submitted by this intermediary. Each intermediary warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants included in the Units.

The Private Placement has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and is subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV and any other applicable regulatory approvals. Geekco has now until February 6, 2026 to proceed with the final closing of the Private Placement and to submit the final documents to the TSXV. The Units, Common Shares, Warrants and intermediary warrants will be subject to resale restrictions for four months and one day from their issuance date.

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that are evolving the new way of doing marketing while stimulating and energizing the economy of each city and each neighborhood by making consumers and shops interact like never before. Its Tell Me application allows users to discover businesses around them in real time using the interactive map, access exclusive rewards and even find a job. Shops thus increase their traffic and their visibility while recruiting their future employees. All this in the same app.

