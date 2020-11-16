Virtual Announcement About Expanding Use of Western Canadian Plant Proteins

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Protein Industries Canada, with Mera Food Group, Mera Developments, Benson Farms and Federated Co-operatives Limited, will be making an announcement regarding a project focused on developing new plant-based protein products and ingredients for Western Canadian and Asian markets.

The announcement will take place virtually on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qAsuxwV7QmaDMMd6I3HAvw. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

