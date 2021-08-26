Viridis Terra Announces Closing of $3.2 M CAD Seed Funding Round

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Viridis Terra, a green technology company based in Québec City, has closed its CA $3.25 million (US $2.5 million) seed funding round, which will be used to further develop its TreesOfLives integrated technology platform created to support its degraded land restoration projects and tackle the climate and ecological crises.

List of investors

This round was supported by a group of angel investors, including lead investor Bruce McKean, two partner companies—Gestion ChaMarin and NEL-i, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)—and Québec City.

"The closure of this funding round is a key step in the commercialization and expansion of Viridis Terra's international operations and the consolidation of our multidisciplinary team. The capital will be used primarily to build on our expertise by adding experienced IT, marketing and sales professionals to the team, optimizing our operations and continuing to invest in the development of our technologies." said Martin Beaudoin-Nadeau, founder of Viridis Terra.

The TreesOfLives platform

In the coming months, Viridis Terra will advance the development and commercialization of the TreesOfLives technology platform, used to finance, optimize operations management and facilitate the sale of sustainable, zero deforestation commodities from forest landscape restoration projects. Through the TreesOfLives impact investment fund launched in February 2021, people already have the opportunity to get involved in the company's restoration and reforestation activities while offsetting their greenhouse gas emissions with a minimum investment of C$5,000.

TreesOfLives is an integrated system that allows investors to monitor the progress of Viridis Terra's restoration projects, the return on their investment, and the impact of their contribution with respect to carbon, biodiversity, and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, all in a dedicated secure space. With a database to collect information on field activities, TreesOfLives will provide unprecedented transparency and traceability to all its stakeholders.

"With TreesOfLives, we can turn a cost of restoration, reforestation, and carbon offsetting into an impact investment that generates sustainable returns at all levels—financial, social, environmental, and economic. The technology platform allows us to scale up activities, a key aspect in the development of the emerging industry of using nature-based solutions for tackling climate change and the degradation of nature." says Beaudoin-Nadeau.

Learn more about TreesOfLives at www.treesoflives.com

About Viridis Terra

Founded in 2015 in Canada and now operating in four countries, Viridis Terra initially focused on the restoration of industrial sites, primarily in the mining sector. The company has developed unique restoration approaches with high-performance biotechnology, enabling the rapid reforestation of new forests, agroforests, and natural ecosystems.

Thanks to the expertise developed by its team, the company opened a subsidiary in Peru in 2019 to diversify its activities and initiate large-scale sustainable forest landscape restoration projects. Peru was chosen to lay the foundation for the model because of its ability to mobilize the civil, public, and private sectors to restore degraded lands.

By the end of 2022, the company expects to have restored up to 3,000 hectares under phase 1 of its operations in Peru. The Viridis Terra model will then be replicated on a large scale in other Latin American countries and elsewhere in the world.

Learn more about Viridis Terra at www.viridisterra.com

