VIRIDIAN METALS SECURES ~2,600KM² LAND POSITION IN THE SEAL BASIN, LABRADOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (TSXV: VRDN) (the "Company" or "Viridian") has expanded its land position in Labrador through staking, securing 2,600 km² of the prospective Seal Basin. This newly acquired claim package contains over 70 documented copper occurrences, the majority of which remain unexplored. With this acquisition, Viridian has become the largest claim holder in Newfoundland and Labrador. This strategic move establishes a dominant presence in what the Company considers one of the most promising exploration regions in the country.

Figure 1: Extent of Viridian’s claims in the Seal Basin; secured through staking the total area covers 2,600km2 containing over 70 known copper occurrences from NFLD’s MODS database. (CNW Group/Viridian Metals)

"This large project area is a testament to the exceptional geological potential we see in Labrador," said Tyrell Sutherland, CEO of Viridian Metals "The area we've secured offers a wealth of exploration opportunities. We are excited to accelerate our work in such a highly prospective region and believe it has the capacity to deliver significant value as we seek to discover the extent its mineral wealth."

The newly acquired Seal Basin claims bolster Viridian's ability to implement large-scale exploration initiatives, defining high-priority zones through preliminary data analysis. The region is believed to host promising geological formations conducive to copper concentration, a primary focus for the Company. The copper occurrences are documented in the Geological Survey of Newfoundland and Labrador's Mineral Occurrence Data System (MODS) recorded during mapping programs in the 1960's, 70s and 2010s.

This staking expands Viridian's previous claim footprint in the Seal Basin from ~10km2 to ~2,600km2. Over 70 copper occurrences exist within the expanded claim group, the majority of which have never been investigated. The Seal Basin's underexplored nature, combined with modern exploration techniques, presents a unique opportunity for discovering copper deposits in a Tier-One jurisdiction. With its proximity to key road and power infrastructure and the growing demand for critical minerals, this is an opportunity to secure potentially high-grade copper in a region poised for future development.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensures that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Tyrell Sutherland M.Sc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Viridian Metals a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

