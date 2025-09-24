VIRIDIAN METALS INTERSECTS MASSIVE SULFIDES IN FIRST HOLES AT KRAKEN

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Drilling is advancing at Viridian Metals Inc.'s (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") 100%-owned Kraken Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project in Labrador, where early work has intersected extensive near-surface sulfide mineralization.

Figure 1: Drill Hole VKD25-026 showing semi massive to massive sulfides from 10m to end of hole. This hole was mineralized from surface ending in mineralization at 25.3m. (CNW Group/Viridian Metals)

Eight of the 14 holes drilled to date have intersected copper and nickel sulfides over widths of up to 20 metres, with four holes cutting more than 10 metres of semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite containing disseminated and veined chalcopyrite. Four holes ended in significant mineralization at approximately 25 metres depth. Intervals contain significant chalcopyrite, pointing to copper-enriched zones within the system.

Viridian is on track to complete up to 35 drill holes in the current program, testing mineralization within 30 metres of surface along roughly 400 metres of strike length at the Kraken Main Zone. Drilling is designed both to confirm continuity of shallow mineralization and to vector toward copper-rich mineralization identified in the core.

"Several of our earliest holes at Kraken are mineralized from the collar through to end-of-hole, underscoring the shallow nature of this system," said Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO. "Drilling will continue through to the end of October, and with approximately $2 million in the treasury, Viridian remains well capitalized to advance the project and to resume exploration and drilling programs next year."

Drilling is being completed by Compass Exploration Group Ltd. using their low-impact Mini-Rig diamond drill rig. To date, drilling has effectively tested bedrock to 26 metres depth through overburden up to 9 metres. Viridian is working with Compass to expand the depth capacity of the rig to test targets to 50 metres depth. In addition to minimizing surface disturbance, the Mini-Rig is more cost-effective on a per-hole basis than conventional drilling, allowing Viridian to evaluate a greater number of shallow targets, ideally suited to the near-surface style of mineralization at the Main Zone.

Technical Disclosure

The first batch of drill core is scheduled for shipment to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, at the end of September. Analytical results are expected before the end of October. As part of Viridian's quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates are being inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to ensure accuracy and precision of results.

Reported mineralized intervals are based on downhole lengths; true widths are not yet determined. Assays will be released as they are received and validated.

Qualified Person

Tyrell Sutherland, P.Geo, President and CEO of Viridian Metals, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensure that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on its website at www.viridianmetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

SOURCE Viridian Metals

For further information, please contact: Viridian Metals, Tyrell Sutherland, CEO, Telephone: (613) 884-8332, Email: [email protected]