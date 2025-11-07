Viridian Metals Launches Financing to Build on Positive Market Momentum

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (CSE: VRDN) ("Viridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of the issuance of a combination of: (i) flow-through shares of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share, and (ii) non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.56 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one non-flow through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.75 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

The gross proceeds raised through the issuance of Flow-Through shares must be used by the Company to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at the Company's Labrador projects. The applicable expenditures will be renounced to subscribers to the Flow-Through shares with an effective date on or before December 31, 2025. Proceeds from the Hard Dollar Units will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

"This financing allows Viridian to continue building on the strong momentum we have seen in recent months," said Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO of Viridian Metals. "With drilling continuing and results expected before year-end, we are encouraged by the market's recognition of our progress. We're excited to keep advancing our programs and delivering meaningful results for shareholders."

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company may pay finder's fees in cash and securities to certain arm's length finders engaged in connection with the Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensure that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on its website at www.viridianmetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding: (i) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and any actions taken by other countries in response thereto, such as sanctions or export controls; and anticipated and unanticipated costs and other factors referenced in the Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

For further information, please contact: Viridian Metals, Tyrell Sutherland, CEO, Telephone: (613) 884-8332, Email: [email protected]