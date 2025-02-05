VIRIDIAN METALS ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DELIST FROM THE TSXV AND LIST ON THE CSE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Viridian Metals Inc. (TSXV: VRDN) ("Viridian or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list its common shares on the CSE.

In addition the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily delist its shares from the TSXV.

The Company has decided to delist from the TSXV and list on the CSE due to the lower fee structure of the CSE which will allow the Company to focus the maximum amount of resources on exploration of its mining properties.

The Company's trading symbol "VRDN" will remain unchanged, and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the CSE listing.

The Company expects that the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the CSE effective at market open on February 6, 2025 and will cease trading on the TSXV at the close of the market on February 6, 2025.

In connection with its listing on the CSE, the Company has prepared and filed a listing statement dated January 31, 2025 available under the Company's issuer profile on on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded to discover new critical metals deposits capable of transforming supply chains, we leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions leading the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Viridian's commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical practices ensures that its projects contribute meaningfully to the green transition, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

For further information, please contact: Viridian Metals, Tyrell Sutherland, President & CEO, Telephone: (613) 884-8332, Email: [email protected]