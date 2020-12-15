VirgoCX to Hold a Crypto Holiday Fundraiser in Support of SickKids Foundation

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- VirgoCX, a Toronto-based fiat-to-crypto trading platform, is supporting SickKids Foundation by exchanging cryptocurrency into cash donations. To further enhance this corporate initiative and fulfill its mission, VirgoCX is hosting an online crypto fundraiser to support SickKids Foundation. The fundraiser includes a virtual benefit concert on Dec. 17, 2020, from 7 to 10 pm EST, followed by a 7-day online charitable auction.

"2020 is full of sadness and stress. Many important and worthwhile things are yet to be done. As we are approaching the year-end, VirgoCX would like to take a moment to give back to the community, especially to those kids who represent the future of our nation. We hope this online charity event organized in support of SickKids Foundation can enlighten and empower the audience," said Adam Cai, CEO of VirgoCX, stressing the importance of supporting the community during hardship.

The rise of cryptocurrency brings an important fundraising opportunity and promise for non-profits. This made it essential for VirgoCX to connect with leading charities, like SickKids, to help reach prospective donors they may not be able to otherwise. VirgoCX is excited to offer a new way of making donations in support of child health.

"SickKids relies on community support and we are grateful to VirgoCX for their commitment to improving child health," says Adam Starkman, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, SickKids Foundation. "We are a leading paediatric hospital treating patients from all over Ontario, across Canada and around the world. The support from VirgoCX in assisting us to reach donors of cryptocurrency will help ensure high-quality care for generations to come."

The online fundraiser will commence from December 17 to 23, start with a virtual concert on December 17 from 7 to 10 pm EST via Zoom and Youtube Live. The concert brings together eight Canadian rising stars, including Martina Ortiz Luis, official anthem singer for the Toronto Maple Leafs; Jojo Worthington, award-winning producer/multi-instrumentalist; Critically acclaimed Canadian band Black Creek Reign; North American Country Music Association's Songwriter of the Year Augusta Ray; Nomadic indie-folk musician Tennyson King; Aspiring Torontonian artist Chiara Stella; Toronto based folk-roots singer-songwriter Alex Mason and singer/producer OSA, offering a broad spectrum of music to unite our community.

Besides performances from local musicians, the event offers a range of keynote speeches, an educational presentation from SickKids Foundation and networking sessions. Participating institutions include peers from the crypto community, professionals from various industries, SickKids Foundation, MP Han Dong, etc.

VirgoCX is committed to giving back to our communities. We invite all Canadians to join this special event with us. Sign up here!

About VirgoCX:

VirgoCX is the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platform in Canada, making cryptocurrencies available to Canadians everywhere. As VirgoCX is changing the way the world stores wealth, it operates diligently to provide quality services that adhere to global compliance requirements. VirgoCX is accelerating the adoption for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Media Contact:

Nora Anniwaer

[email protected]

Related Images

a-holiday-fundraiser-in-support-of.png

A holiday fundraiser in support of SickKids Foundations

Related Links

VirgoCX

SickKids Foundation

SOURCE VirgoCX