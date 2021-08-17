Virginia's Law to Stop Billions in Financial Theft of Seniors and Thousands from Physical Abuse
Aug 17, 2021, 09:29 ET
It's been open season on Senior Citizens for too long. Billions of dollars are stolen from seniors every year and thousands are abused. It's too easy and not enough legal deterrent for thieves. Current laws are not working. Virginia's Law is going to change that.
LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Virginia's Law (Website) will fill in the gaps of current laws in Canada and the United States. It will implement more harsh sentences for those convicted of stealing from or physically abusing seniors. It will also provide a clear pathway for financial institutions to report suspected financial abuse of seniors.
Virginia's Law is already getting strong support from Federal Politicians in Canada. Alzheimer's Society of Canada and Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) are also behind the newly proposed legislation.
With a federal election in Canada set for September 20th, Virginia's Law supporters are hoping politicians will rally around the new legislation as part of their election campaigns.
Virginia's Law is also being embraced by U.S. Law makers. The FBI reports almost $1 Billion in scams and fraud last year. Statistics also show that 1 in 24 cases of Senior abuse goes unreported. In hopes it will become a portal for victims of abuse, the Virginia's Law website has a page for people to share their own story.
"We must take steps to create more awareness of this abuse and prevent potential financial harm to our seniors", said Ronan Ryan, CEO of Alzheimer Society of Canada, in a comment about Virginia's Law.
In July of 2022 there will be a 3-week public relations and awareness tour thought-out Canada and the United States. The flight of 3 very light business jets will fly in a "V- Formation" starting from Toronto, Canada, crisscrossing North America. There will be stops in major Canadian and U.S. cities. The tour will end in San Diego, California.
