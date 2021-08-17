Virginia's Law to Stop Billions in Financial Theft of Seniors and Thousands from Physical Abuse

It's been open season on Senior Citizens for too long. Billions of dollars are stolen from seniors every year and thousands are abused. It's too easy and not enough legal deterrent for thieves. Current laws are not working. Virginia's Law is going to change that.

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Virginia's Law (Website) will fill in the gaps of current laws in Canada and the United States. It will implement more harsh sentences for those convicted of stealing from or physically abusing seniors. It will also provide a clear pathway for financial institutions to report suspected financial abuse of seniors.

Virginia's Law is already getting strong support from Federal Politicians in Canada. Alzheimer's Society of Canada and Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) are also behind the newly proposed legislation.