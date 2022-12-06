Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") is pleased to announce that it has closed its concurrent private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Virginia Energy by Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("Consolidated Uranium") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, which was previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the "Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Concurrent Private Placement, Virginia Energy issued, on a non-brokered private placement basis, 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy (each, a "Virginia Energy Share") to Consolidated Uranium at a price of $0.50 per Virginia Energy Share, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The Concurrent Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result of the completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, Consolidated Uranium owns approximately 3.0% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares. No finder's fee was payable in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement.

Virginia Energy intends to use the proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement to fund lease extensions for the Coles Hill uranium project (refer to November 15, 2022 press release), general and administrative expenses and transaction expenses through to the closing of the Acquisition.

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring on April 7, 2023.

About Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) is a uranium development and exploration company. Virginia Energy holds a 100% controlling interest in the Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, USA.

